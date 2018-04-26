Free Research Reports on These Credit Services Stocks -- MoneyGram, Navient, Oaktree Specialty Lending and On Deck Capital

www.wallstequities.com/registration

MoneyGram International

On Wednesday, shares in Dallas, Texas-based MoneyGram International Inc. recorded a trading volume of 554,630 shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 458.10 thousand shares. The stock ended at $8.52, declining 1.39% from the last trading session. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 11.85%. Furthermore, shares of MoneyGram, which together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the US and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 37.65.

On April 03rd, 2018, MoneyGram and Walmart announced the launch of Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram, a new money transfer service that allows customers to send money from Walmart in the US to any MoneyGram location in 200 countries. The companies also renewed their long-term agreement to offer all MoneyGram's products and services at Walmart for two more years.

Navient

Wilmington, Delaware headquartered Navient Corp.'s stock finished yesterday's session 1.78% lower at $13.26. A total volume of 2.55 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 1.53% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 0.42%. Furthermore, shares of Navient, which provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the US, have an RSI of 49.96.

On April 04th, 2018, Navient announced that its Board of Directors approved a Q2 2018 dividend of $0.16 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 15th, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 01st, 2018.

Oaktree Specialty Lending

At the close of trading on Wednesday, shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. saw a decline of 0.69%, ending the day at $4.29. The stock recorded a trading volume of 153,872 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.94% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 1.28%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which focuses on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets, have an RSI of 45.46.

On April 12th, 2018, Oaktree Specialty Lending announced that it will report its financial results for fiscal Q2 ended March 31st, 2018 before the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 08th, 2018. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the Investors section of the Company's website.

On Deck Capital

New York headquartered On Deck Capital Inc.'s shares ended the day 3.36% lower at $5.18 with a total trading volume of 639,033 shares, which was above their three months average of 530.87 thousand shares. The stock has gained 10.92% in the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 3.84%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which operates an online platform for small business lending in the US, Canada, and Australia, have an RSI of 42.80.

On April 23rd, 2018, On Deck Capital announced that it will report its financial results for Q1 2018 on May 08th, 2018, at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's Investor Relations website.

