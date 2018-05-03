Free Research Reports on these General Building Materials Stocks -- Masco, MDU Resources, NCI Building Systems, and AMN Healthcare Services

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Masco

Livonia, Michigan headquartered Masco Corp.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 2.00% lower at $37.73. A total volume of 5.27 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 4.05 million shares. Over the past year, the Company's shares have advanced 2.69%. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 6.59%. Moreover, shares of Masco, which designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 40.18.

On April 24th, 2018, Masco reported its Q1 2018 results. On a reported basis, net sales for Q1 2018 were $1.9 billion, gross margins were 32.2%, operating margins were 12.7%, and net income was $0.47 per share. Liquidity at the end of the quarter was approximately $469 million, and 3.7 million shares were repurchased.

On April 25th, 2018, research firm Gabelli & Co upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy', with a target price of $51 per share.

MDU Resources Group

Shares in Bismarck, North Dakota-based MDU Resources Group Inc. declined slightly by 0.32%, ending yesterday's session at $28.09 with a total trading volume of 488,268 shares. The stock has gained 6.08% in the previous three months and 6.60% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 2.17% above their 50-day moving average and 4.78% above their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the US, have an RSI of 55.83.

On April 23rd, 2018, MDU Resources Group (MDU) announced that it has acquired the operations of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC, a leading aggregate producer on the north Oregon coast. Teevin & Fischer will become part of Knife River Corporation, the construction materials subsidiary of MDU. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

NCI Building Systems

On Wednesday, Houston, Texas headquartered NCI Building Systems Inc.'s stock dropped 1.12%, to close the day at $17.65. A total volume of 300,136 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 1.15% in the last month. The stock is trading 2.01% and 3.51% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America, have an RSI of 53.57.

AMN Healthcare Services

Shares in San Diego, California headquartered AMN Healthcare Services Inc. ended the day 0.23% lower at $66.45. A total volume of 483,340 shares was traded. The stock has gained 15.67% in the last month, 23.86% in the previous three months, and 60.12% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 9.94% and 37.55%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the US, have an RSI of 65.21.

On April 09th, 2018, AMN Healthcare Services announced that it has completed two acquisitions: MedPartners, a leading national mid-revenue cycle firm; and two related brands in healthcare leadership solutions, Phillips DiPisa and Leaders For Today.

On April 10th, 2018, research firm The Benchmark Company reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $60 a share to $66 a share.

