Free Research Reports on These Insurance Stocks -- AEGON, American Equity Investment Life, Brighthouse Financial, and China Life Insurance

AEGON

The Hague, the Netherlands headquartered AEGON N.V.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 1.65% higher at $6.76 with a total trading volume of 2.04 million shares. In the previous three months and over the past year, the Company's shares have advanced 8.68% and 29.01%, respectively. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 11.90%. Moreover, shares of AEGON, which provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47.16.

On March 23rd, 2018, AEGON released both its 2017 Annual Report and 2017 Review, and filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the US SEC. Digital copies of the 2017 Annual Report, 2017 Review, and Annual Report on Form 20-F are available on the Company's website.

American Equity Investment Life Holding

Shares in West Des Moines, Iowa-based American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. declined 1.21%, ending yesterday's session at $29.38. A total volume of 786,035 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 591,710 shares. The stock has gained 25.39% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.78% below their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the US, have an RSI of 36.02.

On March 19th, 2018, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of American Equity Investment Life Holding, announced the addition of a new, fixed index annuity series, the IncomeShield series, which offers contract owners a variety of guaranteed income options as well as the ability to secure a lifelong revenue stream. Available now, the IncomeShield series offers clients flexibility, with 7 or 10 year surrender schedules and 5 or 7 year interest crediting options.

Brighthouse Financial

On Wednesday, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Brighthouse Financial Inc.'s stock rose slightly by 0.81%, to close the day at $51.04. A total volume of 882,545 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 871,310 shares. The Company's shares are trading 11.00% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Brighthouse Financial, which provides life insurance and annuity solutions in the US, have an RSI of 36.74. Sign up today for the free research report on BHF at:

China Life Insurance

Shares in Beijing, China headquartered China Life Insurance Co. Ltd ended the day 0.65% higher at $13.92. A total volume of 530,200 shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 9.18%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in China, have an RSI of 33.91.

On March 22nd, 2018, China Life Insurance announced its audited consolidated results for the year ended December 31st, 2017 (the "Reporting Period"). As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Company's total assets reached RMB2,897,591 million, and its investment assets reached RMB2,591,652 million. During the Reporting Period, total revenue was RMB643,355 million, and net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB32,253 million.

