Free Research Reports on These Insurance Stocks -- Lincoln National, Manulife Financial, MetLife, and Torchmark

Lincoln National

Radnor, Pennsylvania headquartered Lincoln National Corp.'s stock finished Thursday's session 1.10% higher at $71.62 with a total trading volume of 1.54 million shares. Over the past year, the Company's shares have advanced 12.20%. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 3.73%. Moreover, shares of Lincoln National, which through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 48.42.

On April 16th, 2018, Lincoln Financial Group, the marketing name for Lincoln National, announced that it has named Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy, effective that day. The position reports directly to Ellen Cooper, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer.

Manulife Financial

Shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Manulife Financial Corp. rose slightly by 0.21%, ending yesterday's session at $18.77 with a total trading volume of 2.04 million shares. The stock has gained 10.67% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 0.87% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Manulife Financial, which together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the US, have an RSI of 52.43.

On April 12th, 2018, research firm TD Securities upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'.

On April 12th, 2018, research firm TD Securities upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'.

On April 18th, 2018, Manulife Financial announced that it will release its Q1 2018 financial results following the market close on the evening of May 02nd, 2018. There will be a live webcast of the quarterly conference call with analysts on May 03rd, 2018, beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET. Scheduled speakers are Roy Gori, President and CEO, and Phillip Witherington, CFO.

MetLife

On Thursday, New York headquartered MetLife Inc.'s stock climbed slightly by 0.94%, to close the day at $47.44. A total volume of 3.89 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 0.51% in the last month and 4.06% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.34% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of MetLife, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses, have an RSI of 57.09.

On March 26th, 2018, research firm Atlantic Equities upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Overweight'.

On March 26th, 2018, research firm Atlantic Equities upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Overweight'.

On April 10th, 2018, MetLife announced a multi-year collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which is focused on accelerating innovative technologies that will transform the Insurance industry. The Company is also leveraging MIT's advanced research in the areas of sensors (Internet of Things), social data, digital records, machine learning, and data science to reimagine underwriting to enable an enhanced customer experience with simplified underwriting, improved risk management, and differentiated pricing.

Torchmark

Shares in McKinney, Texas headquartered Torchmark Corp. ended the day 1.76% higher at $87.22. A total volume of 602,487 shares was traded. The stock has gained 1.38% in the last month and 16.67% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.98% and 4.18%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Torchmark, which through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the US, Canada, and New Zealand, have an RSI of 60.36.

On April 18th, 2018, Torchmark reported its results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018. Net income for Q1 2018 was $1.49 per diluted common share, and net operating income was $1.47 per diluted common share. Net income as an ROE for the quarter was 11.5%, and net operating income as an ROE, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, was 14.6%.

