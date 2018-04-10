Free Research Reports on These Shipping Stocks -- Safe Bulkers, Scorpio Tankers, Ship Finance, and Teekay

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on SB, STNG, SFL, and TK which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Pre-market today, WallStEquities.com scans Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB), Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG), Ship Finance International Ltd (NYSE: SFL), and Teekay Corp. (NYSE: TK). Companies in the Shipping industry transport commodities, merchandise, and cargo by sea. They also own and operate vessels and offshore-related assets. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Safe Bulkers

Monaco-based Safe Bulkers Inc.'s stock finished Monday's session 0.69% higher at $2.93 with a total trading volume of 382,957 shares. Over the past year, the Company's shares have advanced 21.58%. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 7.16%. Moreover, shares of Safe Bulkers, which provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 37.62.

Scorpio Tankers

Shares in Monaco-based Scorpio Tankers Inc. ended yesterday's session flat at $1.88 with a total trading volume of 3.48 million shares. The stock is trading 17.51% below its 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide, have an RSI of 35.29.

On March 23rd, 2018, Scorpio Tankers announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31st, 2017 has been filed with SEC. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's website in the "Investors" section, under the "Reports and Presentations" tab.

Ship Finance International

On Monday, Hamilton, Bermuda-based Ship Finance International Ltd's stock declined slightly by 0.35%, to close the day at $14.25. A total volume of 399,248 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 3.64% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.48% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Ship Finance, which owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the UK, and the Marshall Islands, have an RSI of 46.09.

On March 27th, 2018, Ship Finance announced that its annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31st, 2017 has been filed with the US SEC. The annual report may be accessed on both the Company's and the SEC's websites.

Teekay

Shares in Hamilton, Bermuda-based Teekay Corp. ended the day 0.86% higher at $8.21. A total volume of 621,135 shares was traded. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 1.82%. Furthermore, shares of Teekay, which provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally, have an RSI of 52.51.

On April 04th, 2018, Teekay announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.055 per share for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018. The cash dividend is payable on May 16th, 2018, to all shareholders of record as at May 04th, 2018.

