Free Software Solution to Protect Consumers Against Fraudulent Debt Recovery Practices

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Settleitsoft, Inc. announced today the official launch of its ground-breaking debt settlement App and web-based debt negotiation platform - SettleiTsoft®, available in English and Spanish. SettleiTsoft users will be empowered to protect themselves against predatory and deceptive debt collection practices while shielding their own interests and establishing smart digital debt negotiations that best fit their needs.

This innovative software platform encapsulates all aspects of the debt negotiation and debt settlement process; making it easy to digitally interact, negotiate debt repayment arrangements, and create online debt settlement agreements for delinquent debts, such as unsecured credit cards, student loans, and medical bills. Most significantly for both parties, there is no debtor/creditor confrontation, since interaction occurs in a secure virtual environment. By using the communication and negotiation tools provided by this free powerful, intuitive software, consumers should be able to stop harassing debt collection calls and retake control of their financial lives.

Under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (P.L. 95-109), debtors have the right to request in what manner and when creditors shall contact them. Therefore, by utilizing the SettleiTsoft platform, debtors are establishing this electronic method of communications as their preferred manner of negotiation, which should then help to stop debt collection calls from creditors and allow the unpaid debt obligation to be amicably resolved.

"By changing the debt settlement industry paradigm, debtors may inform their creditors of their intention to only communicate and negotiate debt settlement arrangements through the SettleiTsoft platform. Thereby stopping debt collector harassment and protecting themselves against deceptive debt collection methods. At the same time, SettleiTsoft allows users to streamline the debt settlement process and enable the operation to be fully automated," said Antonio Garcia, CEO, Settleitsoft Inc.

The secure virtual environment provides a new level of protection against fraudulent practices and 24/7 assistance to consumers in financial distress. This is considered a major step in the right direction to directly aid debtors. By essentially leveling the plain field with the debt settlement industry, financial control is back in the consumer's hands.

The Settleitsoft Team is committed to the ongoing improvement of this game-changing debt negotiation platform.

To learn more, visit www.settleitsoft.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Settleitsoft, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.settleitsoft.com

