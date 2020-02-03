Free Solar Workshop for Florida's Homeowners February 22, Hosted by Solar Energy World of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although Florida is the "Sunshine State" many residents still don't understand the benefits of home solar. To combat this problem, Solar Energy World is investing in Florida's future by educating its residents with a free solar workshop to be held at the company's Tampa Facility on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

"People in Florida have been purposely misled and turned away from solar by big utilities and government actions for years," says Florida's VP of Sales, Brent Cotton. "Educating Floridians on the true value that solar provides has been a driving force for our company."

Workshop attendees will be treated to a light breakfast, meet the company's owners and staff and receive free gifts and exclusive offers. Topics the workshop will cover include Florida's progress in solar adoption, solar system costs, government rebates and incentives, typical return on investment, how solar leases work, solar panel categories and grades, information on Solar's environmental benefits, information on the latest solar technologies and more.

Space is limited so homeowners are asked to register by February 15, 2020 to be admitted free of charge. Homeowners should sign up @ www.MySolarWorkshop.com or call 888-485-1909.

About Solar Energy World:

Solar Energy World opened its facility in Tampa, FL in June of 2019 and expanded into Orlando in early 2020. Headquartered in Maryland and serving 5 states and Washington DC, Solar Energy World is a top-rated regional solar energy services provider. Committed to protecting the environment and promoting clean, renewable energy solutions for homeowners, Solar Energy World's products are guaranteed to operate efficiently and remain safe for the environment over their entire lifetime.

