'Free Speech' Social Networking Platform Yauped Released Today on the App Stores as More Users Are Looking for Unbiased Options

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many of today's big social media platforms have evolved into industry giants, with big-tech backing that is made to sell you, your data, and your privacy for a profit. These platforms have rapidly changed over recent years, influenced by special-interest groups and company shareholders, limiting free speech, and becoming less transparent about their motives.

We believe that free speech should be at the core of any social network. We aim to build an active community of engaging individuals with various views and allow everybody to engage in healthy discussions and debates! We won't censor you for your political opinions or affiliations - that isn't how we do things. Facebook and Twitter's suppression of information was a catalyst, causing many people to lose their trust in freedom of speech when it comes to social networking sites. At Yauped, we will continue to stand up to defend our member's right to free speech and freedom of expression.

Yauped decided enough was enough and set out to create a new social media experience built on a foundation of respect for privacy and personal data, free speech, free markets, and ethical, transparent corporate policy.

Welcome to the new way of social media. Welcome to Yauped.

Yauped is a fun new social media app that sets you free from all other significant tech platforms' dangers. Your experience on Yauped includes all the features you have come to know with your everyday experience on social media, including Profiles, Groups, Events, Marketplace, Chat feature, and so much more.

Speak freely and express yourself openly, without fear of being "de-platformed" for your views. Connect with friends, family, co-workers, and people who share the same interests as you. Yauped allows you to communicate privately, watch your favorite content, buy, and sell items, or spend time sharing your life journey.

Yauped protects our community members' rights and privacy. Yauped helps people with varying life experiences and communicates on a platform that treats them as equals. Yauped believes that people are entitled to security, privacy, free speech, and freedom of expression. All personal data is kept confidential and never sold to third parties. Our concise Community Guidelines are based on fair and just legal precedent and are strictly enforced by our community.

Share any feedback you must help make Yauped better. No more hidden contact forms or wondering how to contact someone to request assistance or provide valuable feedback to improve the user experience.

Yauped Social Networking Highlights:

Enjoy the true freedom of individuality and freedom of expression.

Connect with friends, family, and people who share similar interests.

Customize your profile with a photo, description, location, background image.

Enjoy community features such as Feeds, User Profiles, Pages, Groups, Blogs, Marketplace, and more.

Respond to friends with Emoji's, GIFs, Reactions, or Comments.

Feature-packed messaging system with voice calling, video calling, group chat, image/document sharing, all while chatting with your friends.

Go Live and remove physical distance by interacting with our Live Streaming solution.

Download the Yauped App Today!

iTunes: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/yauped/id1542168882

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.yauped.android

