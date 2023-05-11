Free Sports Physicals Offered at Hope Orthopedics of Oregon

SALEM, Ore., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope Orthopedics of Oregon will be hosting their free sports physical clinic on Saturday, June 3rd. Open to all student athletes, the clinic will be open from 9:00am to 11:00am at 1600 State Street, Salem Oregon. Athletes must be accompanied by their parent or guardian. If you are interested in having your athlete participate, please fill out the OSAA physical exam form ahead of time and bring it with you to the clinic.

Forms can be found in each school's main office or at The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) website (link provided below). The OSAA mandates all student athletes have physicals prior to participation in athletics.

Hope Orthopedics is proud to offer this event each summer. With the exception of 2020, roughly 175 athletes are examined each year. "No one else in the Salem area offers free sports physicals and we are proud to be able to do this for our community," says Susie Trantham, MSPT, ATC/R, who has coordinated the free clinic at Hope for many years, "This is something our providers and leadership are committed to providing for the Salem Keizer student athletes."

More than 40 clinicians and administrative staff at Hope Orthopedics of Oregon and Willamette Surgery Center volunteer their time in order to provide this important community service.

OSAA website: https://www.osaa.org/governance/forms

About Hope Orthopedics of Oregon:

Hope Orthopedics of Oregon is a full-service orthopedic practice devoted to the diagnosis and treatment of injuries and diseases of the musculoskeletal system, providing general orthopedic and sports medicine, as well as hand therapy and physical therapy. For more information visit www.HopeOrthopedics.com.

