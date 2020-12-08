Free Streaming Service, Pluto TV, Expands To Brazil With A Robust Content Offering For All Audiences

Currently, Pluto TV has a global audience of nearly 36 million monthly active users, and an international footprint that spans three continents and 24 countries throughout the US, Europe, and Latin America.

Kelly Day, President of Streaming, ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), said: "VCNI remains focused on bringing our world-class streaming services to markets around the world. Earlier this year, we launched Pluto TV in Latin America and as we continue to build on its success in the region, we fully expect Pluto TV to become a powerhouse streaming entertainment offering in Brazil, where there is already tremendous appetite from audiences for ad-supported premium television."

"We are excited to expand Pluto TV to Brazil after our successful launch earlier this year in the rest of Latin America," said JC Acosta, President of ViacomCBS International Studios & Networks Americas. "This accomplishment is a testament to the tremendous teamwork and our shared commitment to accelerate our digital and streaming businesses."

Pluto TV Brazil currently has 27 channels (including three Pop-Up channels specially developed for year-end and Christmas festivities) that include curated content in Portuguese to entertain audiences of all ages. Next week, Pluto TV in Brazil will add three new channels to reach 30 channels. By the end of 2021, Pluto TV in Brazil will have more than 60 channels and thousands of hours of content within a variety of genres and formats that include movies, series, reality shows, anime, lifestyle, competitions, nature, police, and children's content - all for free, no subscription needed.

Pluto TV has partnered with 60 of the most popular content creators of the entertainment industry in the region and the world, including A+E Networks, Ammo Content, BabyFirst, Banijay Rights, Blue Ant Media, Boatrocker, CDC International, El Reino Infantil, ELO Company, Encripta, Endemol Shine, Europa Films, Forest Comunicação, FilmRise, Kinpil Entertainment, LC Barreto, Leda Films, Legendary, Lionsgate, Maurício de Souza Produções, Medialand, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nirvana Digital, O2 Filmes, Olé Produções, Paramount Pictures, Pinguim, Polar Star, Porta Dos Fundos, Primeiro Corte, Sato, Sofa Digital, Sonar, Sony Pictures Television, SPI International, Tastemade, Televix and UOL.

Pluto TV channels grid includes: Plutó TV Cine Sucessos, Pluto TV Filmes Ao, Pluto TV Cine Comédia, Pluto TV Cine Drama, Pluto TV Cine Terror, Pluto TV Séries, Pluto TV Retrá, Os Tr's Patetas, MTV Pluto TV, MTV ¿Eres tú?, La gente es impresionante, Pluto TV Anime, Naruto, Pluto TV Investigación, Pluto TV Natureza, FailArmy, The Pet Collective, Pluto TV Porta dos Fundos, Pluto TV Fashionbox, Pluto TV Junior, Nick Jr. Club, Pluto TV Kids, Nick Clássico and A vida moderna de Rocko.

In December, the platform will also include three Pop-Up Channels: Pluto TV Cine Natal, Clima de Natal, and Músicas de Natal, and on December 18, As Pistas de Blue, Turma da Mônica, and Pluto TV Cine Família will be launched.

Pluto TV offers a robust library of movies for the Brazilian audiences, with classic series such as Star Trek and Sherlock Holmes, Blue Jasmine, PS: Eu Te Amo, Trocando os Pés y Crô. It will also offer a variety of programs such as Redenção, Divisão de Homicídios, Terra Brasil Taboo, Jeannie é um G'nio, Teen Mom, Papito in Love, and hit animes such as Naruto Shippuden and Bleach. As Aventuras de Minuano Kid, Kenan & Kell, CatDog, Rugrats: Crescidos, As Pistas da Blue and Jelly Jamm are just a few of the featured programming for kids.

Press Contact:

Tirso Gómez Brumana

[email protected]

+54 9 11 6292 1678

Nahuel Buriasco

[email protected]

+54 9 11 4044 2455

SOURCE ViacomCBS Networks International

Related Links

http://pluto.tv

