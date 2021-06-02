Free Summer Day Camps For Children With Cancer

OCEANSIDE, N.Y., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sunrise Association is pleased to announce open enrollment for the July 2021 reopening of its summer day camps for children with cancer and their siblings. A 501c3 non-profit, the Sunrise Association operates camps in Baltimore, Atlanta, Staten Island, Long Island, Pearl River, and three camps in Israel.

"From the moment a child is diagnosed with cancer, families live with the strict protocols the rest of us have only experienced during the pandemic," says Arnie Preminger, Founder, President and CEO of the Sunrise Association. "Our mission is to bring the magic of childhood to children with cancer and their siblings, and ensure their safety, as we follow the strict protocols developed by our world-class medical task force."

For children unable to attend physical camp, the Sunrise Association offers a free virtual summer camp experience allowing children to participate from the comfort and safety of their homes. In addition to virtual summer camp, for children who are hospitalized, Sunrise provides a year-round, in-hospital program called, Sunrise on Wheels. As part of that program, American Airlines and the Sunrise Association have partnered to produce fifteen new episodes of a 30-minute travel adventure series, "Wheels UP!" featuring American Airlines' frontline employees.

To ensure children with cancer and their siblings experience the magic of Sunrise free-of-charge, Bravo's Andy Cohen is hosting his second SunriseLIVE virtual, Livestream fundraising event on Thursday, June 3rd at 7:30 p.m. ET. This event will celebrate 15 years of Sunrise magic with special guests Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager (Today with Hoda and Jenna) and a silent auction. Registration is free. www.sunriselive.org .

SUNRISE ASSOCIATION is a 501c3 non-profit whose mission is to bring back the joys of childhood to children with cancer and their siblings worldwide, through the creation of Sunrise Day Camps, Year-Round Programs and In-Hospital Recreational Activities are all offered free of charge.

