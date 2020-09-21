Free Teacher-Funding Platform Empowers Single Donors and Communities to Support Their Local Schools and Educators - Classful.com

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Classful.com recently announced it launched a new feature to its already popular teacher-funding platform: the addition of new profiles for schools. Starting Sept. 28, donors will be able to search for school profiles in addition to specific, individual teacher-fundraising campaigns. This allows donors to fund an entire school if they wish, ensuring that their generous gifts may benefit the whole.

Classful - funding for teachers and schools

School administrators and teachers are welcome to join Classful and begin building free funding-campaign profiles for each school, showcasing areas of need and informing donors of goals and directions for the money to be collected. And best of all, public school donations, as well as donations made to nonprofit entities, are fully tax deductible. Classful is a free educational funding website that has been in operation for over two years.

"We've been doing this work for a while because it is so important and necessary. Now, it's become more crucial than ever. In addition to individual teachers who need help, whole schools are running into unforeseen funding problems due to the chaos and flux of both the pandemic and the economy," said Michael Paladino. "Schools can create a profile for their entire institution on Classful, detailing exactly what they need. And donors receive tax-deductible receipts for publicly funded schools because those schools are tax-exempt government-funded entities. Private schools that have set up non-profit organizations or endowment funds can offer tax-exemption on their donations as well. Private schools that don't have such provisions can still set up profiles, asking for donations that will be considered 'personal gifts.' Either way, donors and communities can support the schools of their choice."

Classful: Simple Three-Step Process to Fund Teachers and Schools

Part of the Classful.com experience is an easy-to-use design that allows donors and educators to connect quickly and efficiently. After educators create their profiles, Classful employs a three-step process:

Find Your Teacher: Using a direct link (created for each profile), or the Classful search bar, finding teachers and schools is fast and accurate. Donate to Teacher/School: Donors choose an amount, enter their details over the Classful.com secure server, and then send. That's it. Watch How Donations Help: Teachers and schools can use the Classful interface to update their donors, as donations roll in. Donors can see their donations helping, via social media, email, and directly through each individual Classful profile.

Teachers and schools receive donations immediately, with no wait times. Learn more about Classful by going online. Or follow them on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

About Classful.com

Classful is a digital platform that supports educators and other school staff, so they can continue the important work of helping their students. Whether providing new educational tools, exciting opportunities, field trips, school supplies, new and innovative ways to learn, or simply rebooting and refreshing current learning spaces, Classful is the platform that can make it happen. Classful is built to provide funding for any number of educational requirements or pursuits, with the understanding that teachers know their students' needs better than anyone else. The Classful process is smooth, streamlined, and straightforward – allowing teachers and school staff to create profiles, ask directly for what they need, and receive donor money with as few complications possible. Classful makes it possible for communities to come together and support teachers and schools directly. Learn more at: www.Classful.com.

