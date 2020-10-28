Free Teacher Resource Brings Beethoven to Life for Students of All Ages

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy and Randall Faber invite you to discover a new educational website — Beethoven, Independent Man — a collection of eight biographical stories with online activities that offer a fascinating adventure through Beethoven's life and his music. This free online resource is now available to teachers, students, and music lovers of all ages at beethoven.pianoadventures.com.

The goal of this unique site is to excite young minds for Beethoven's music, and to experience the composer in a very personal way. A series of short, illustrated stories are presented in picture-book format, and follow Beethoven's life from boyhood to adult. Corresponding Search & Discover sections are full of activities for discovering more about Beethoven in an online setting: a guided tour through everything the vast Internet has to offer. Colorful pictures, portraits, videos, and supporting documents from the archives of the Beethoven-Haus in Bonn form a rich visual backdrop to the listening activities and performances by Randall Faber, David Andruss, and others.

Perfect for individual or group instruction, the website can be easily shared with students in private lessons, classrooms, home schools, online media libraries, and learning management systems. The first four stories are now available at beethoven.pianoadventures.com, where you can sign up to receive notifications when new stories come online every two weeks.

About Faber Piano Adventures

Nancy and Randall Faber have combined their backgrounds as composer and performer to become leading supporters of piano teachers and students. The husband and wife team has authored over 300 publications, including the bestselling Piano Adventures® method and the PreTime® to BigTime® Piano Supplementary Library. Their innovative and exciting methods continue to enjoy an unprecedented response from teachers and students around the world, setting a new standard for quality educational publications in print, audio and digital media. Piano Adventures has been translated into nine languages and is distributed by the Hal Leonard Corporation. Visit pianoadventures.com for more information.

