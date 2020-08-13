Free Technology Learning for Libraries to Use with Patrons, Students and Faculty

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shared Results International is offering libraries (public libraries, school systems, academic institutions) free learning with Tech-Talk so they can use it not only with their staff, but give it to their patrons, students and faculty.

"This pandemic has forced people to be more technology savvy," says Linda Keefe, CEO, Shared Results International. "People are working remotely and having to depend on themselves to solve their problems. They are stuck in homes with no colleague handy and no IT support to summon for help."

As a result, the Free Learning program through Tech-Talk is being extended through September 2020 so that people can continue to get the technology literacy they need.

"We're noticing that much of the community is now relying on the library just for basic needs, and technology is a big part of it," says Laura Kimberly, Director of Newport Public Library, Newport, Oregon. "A lot of the phone calls we get are about using the computer. They want to know if we can help them learn how to use things like Excel spreadsheets or tell them how to submit a resume online. Tech-Talk helps us accomplish our goal of bridging the digital divide."

Tech-Talk is a premier collection of articles and videos, written each week by top training experts for busy professionals and aspiring students. It helps people stay up-to-date in using technology and

become better communicators in the workplace. It's available through an online database, weekly articles and videos and live, interactive webinars. On the desktop or through the mobile app, the learning is recognized for its friendly and easy-to-understand content.

"People are relying so much on computers during this crisis that they are beginning to realize they have 'technology deficits'," says Rebecca Kluberdanz, Continuing Education Specialist, Central New York Library Resources Council, Syracuse, NY. "Patrons call in with so many questions, that libraries are glad to have a resource like Tech-Talk to give to them."

Libraries wishing to apply for the Free Learning, can do so at Tech-Talk.com.

About Tech-Talk

Tech-Talk is a division of Shared Results International known for its multi-dimensional e-learning resource supporting non-techies in their quest to become digitally literate and skilled. It specializes in helping librarians and library staff in public libraries, school systems and academic institutions develop the knowledge and confidence they need to support patrons, students and faculty.

