Free Templates to Unleash the Power of MS OneNote
One of the largest collections of templates and solutions just got even bigger with "Project Management for OneNote"
Jul 24, 2019, 07:55 ET
MELBOURNE, Australia, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Auscomp.com proudly announced today the release of their new "Project Management for OneNote" the latest in an ever-expanding library of templates and solutions helping maximize the potential and power of Microsoft's OneNote which comes free with MS Office 365.
Each template is a full notebook specifically designed to help free up your time and maximize your productivity and outcomes.
CEO, Guenther Draschkowitz from Auscomp.com stated that "There's a template for everyone. We give you the tools, tips, templates and solutions to help you use OneNote in ways you never thought possible. Choose from a dozen or so free templates, or another dozen or so Pro templates which have more features for more heavy duty or work use."
FREE TEMPLATES INCLUDE
- Get Things Done (Basic)
- KanBan Task Board (Basic)
- Fitness & Health
- Legal
- Cooking Recipes
- Cocktail Recipes
- Insurance
- Finance & Budget
- Moving House
- Travel Checklist
- Family Tree
- Diary/Journal
PRO TEMPLATES INCLUDE
- Get Things Done (PRO)
- KanBan Task Board (PRO)
- Project Management
- First Aid Guides
- Vacation Organizer
- Calendars
- myLife @ a Glance
- Intranet
- Staff Roster
- Marketing Essentials
- Estate Planner
- Client Portal
More info: https://onenote.auscomp.com
About Auscomp.com
Established in 1993 in Australia, Auscomp.com is one of the original internet companies. A strong, vibrant and dynamic independent vendor (ISV) focused on creating, designing and developing award winning software and custom solutions across all sectors including Government, Finance, Legal, Education, Health, Agriculture and many more. www.auscomp.com
PDF
https://onenote.auscomp.com/marketing/PressRelease-Templates-For-MSOneNote-JUL2019.pdf
MEDIA CONTACT
Jessica Wade - Director, Marketing
218746@email4pr.com | +61439080775
OneNote is part of Office 365 a product and registered trademark of Microsoft.
SOURCE Auscomp
