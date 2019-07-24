Free Templates to Unleash the Power of MS OneNote

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Auscomp.com proudly announced today the release of their new "Project Management for OneNote" the latest in an ever-expanding library of templates and solutions helping maximize the potential and power of Microsoft's OneNote which comes free with MS Office 365.

Each template is a full notebook specifically designed to help free up your time and maximize your productivity and outcomes.

Project Management powered by OneNote

CEO, Guenther Draschkowitz from Auscomp.com stated that "There's a template for everyone. We give you the tools, tips, templates and solutions to help you use OneNote in ways you never thought possible. Choose from a dozen or so free templates, or another dozen or so Pro templates which have more features for more heavy duty or work use."

FREE TEMPLATES INCLUDE





Get Things Done (Basic)

KanBan Task Board (Basic)

Fitness & Health

Legal

Cooking Recipes

Cocktail Recipes

Insurance

Finance & Budget

Moving House

Travel Checklist

Family Tree

Diary/Journal

PRO TEMPLATES INCLUDE

Get Things Done (PRO)

KanBan Task Board (PRO)

Project Management

First Aid Guides

Vacation Organizer

Calendars

myLife @ a Glance

Intranet

Staff Roster

Marketing Essentials

Estate Planner

Client Portal

More info: https://onenote.auscomp.com

About Auscomp.com

Established in 1993 in Australia, Auscomp.com is one of the original internet companies. A strong, vibrant and dynamic independent vendor (ISV) focused on creating, designing and developing award winning software and custom solutions across all sectors including Government, Finance, Legal, Education, Health, Agriculture and many more. www.auscomp.com

