Free Text-to-Image Generator Launched Live

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageBot.ai, a cutting-edge text-to-image generator powered by generative AI technology, has been launched and is now globally accessible at no cost.

Image Bot simplifies image creation: users simply input a text description to generate images. Distinct from similar services, it requires no software installation on computers or servers, nor does it necessitate sending text-to-image queries through messengers. The service operates directly through the ImageBot.ai website, making it compatible with any device and browser. Although free, Image Bot imposes a daily limit of 20 image generations per user to ensure server performance; this limit resets every 24 hours.

The text-to-image generation process is straightforward: users input a text (known as a prompt) describing an image and click 'Generate'. While image generation may take up to 20 seconds, it typically occurs more rapidly. Recognizing that generative AI technology is relatively new and not all users are adept at crafting descriptive prompts, the 'Improve' feature assists in refining text inputs. By clicking 'Improve', a large language model transforms the user's text into a detailed visual scene description, facilitating the creation of detailed, vivid images that align with the user's vision.

For more advanced users, Image Bot offers additional features. The service includes a library of 50 predefined artistic styles, ranging from hyperrealism, long exposure, and monochrome to anime, pixel art, and fantasy art. Additionally, users can choose from various aspect ratios, including the standard 1:1 square, vertical ratios of 9:16 and 2:3, and landscape ratios of 3:2, 16:9, and 21:9.

ImageBot.ai is versatile, ideal for entertainment, creating copyright-free advertising images, customizing desktop and mobile device wallpapers, crafting stylish avatar pictures, or designing header images for social networks, and more.

