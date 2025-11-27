Free Thanksgiving Feast will be Served at Laugh Factory for 45th Consecutive Year

Laugh Factory expects to bring a wonderful meal, laughter and joy to more than 2,000 people this Thanksgiving. Post this

Top comedians including Tim Allen, Tiffany Haddish, Arsenio Hall, Dane Cook and many other comedy stars will be there to serve and perform for everybody.

"Spending the Thanksgiving holiday alone is no laughing matter," said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada, who encourages everyone to spread the word about this event. "If you know anyone who needs a warm meal and a hug, please send them our way or drop them by the club. Laugh Factory also wishes to thank the Good Samaritans who for many years have been dropping off people in need at the club on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Thanks to all the comedians that volunteer their time for our special holiday dinners."

The tradition of free Thanksgiving meals and shows at Laugh Factory Hollywood began on Thanksgiving Day 1979, just a week after the club opened, with a small event that served 71 comedians who were away from home. Over the years, the event has grown dramatically. Today, over 2,000 people in need are served each Thanksgiving Day, both at the club and throughout the community.

"Our Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday programs are cornerstones of our community outreach efforts to help those in need, as is our Comedy Camp for underprivileged kids," Masada said. "More than a thousand kids from foster homes and group homes, including Tiffany Haddish, Nick Cannon and Amanda Bynes, to name just a few, have built their confidence and self-esteem at Comedy Camp over the years."

"We want to thank all our friends in the news media who help us get the word out about our Thanksgiving event, as well as the comedians and other members of the Hollywood entertainment community who give their time and talents as volunteers," said Laugh Factory President David Fuhrer. "They are all Laugh Factory heroes."

