Free to Learn Coalition Launches with Seven-Figure National Ad Campaign Focused on Taking Politics Out of the Classroom

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Free to Learn Coalition launched with an initial seven-figure national ad campaign of well over $1 million advocating for classrooms independent from political influence.

The ad will air nationally on cable and in local markets in New York, Virginia, and Arizona, as schools across the nation have become increasingly political while the U.S. falls behind other nations in basic skills like reading, writing, math, and science. The ad specifically calls out Grace Church School in New York, Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, and the Peoria Unified School District in Arizona.

The Free to Learn Coalition is a non-partisan organization established to support parents, caregivers, and community organizations in their advocacy for quality K-12 education. The coalition supports the basic principle that students should be Free to Learn: Free to ask questions, free to develop individual thoughts and opinions, free to think critically of ideas and concepts, and free to achieve. All while being free from pressure or requirements to subscribe to a singular worldview. This principle is the backbone for adequately preparing students for life outside the classroom.

"After a year of virtual learning and having a front-row seat in the classroom, parents are waking up to the increasingly political climate in their children's schools," said Alleigh Marré, President of the Free to Learn Coalition. "As we grow our partnerships with parent and community groups, the Free to Learn Coalition will provide a platform and tailored resources to those ready to take on political activism by school boards and administrators."

You can view the ads here:

