Free to Play! The New Web3 Game "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-" App Version Released Today!

TOKYO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLOCKSMITH&Co., a subsidiary of KLab Inc., which oversees Web3 related business, and Mint Town Co., Ltd. are pleased to announce the release of the iOS/Android version of the new blockchain game "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-" utilizing the IP of Japan's leading soccer manga "Captain Tsubasa." Additionally, in celebration of surpassing 100,000 pre-registrations, we will distribute 4 'Gacha tickets', which can win NFTs and more, to everyone who starts playing the game by January 31st at 6:59 (PST).

  • Product Details
“Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-” is a groundbreaking blockchain game where players cultivate NFT-based characters from the original “Captain Tsubasa” series and compete against others. The game features a fully recreated “Rival Mode” based on the original, an online “PvP Mode”, and a newly implemented “Arena Mode” allowing for intense 11-player PvP.
Title: Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-
Platform: PC (Browser version) / App Store / Google Play
Recommended Devices: iOS 14.0 or higher
Android 9.0 or higher
Price: Free to play (In-app purchases available)

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/captain-tsubasa-rivals/id6465744965
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tsubasarivals.app
Official Website: https://tsubasa-rivals.com
X: https://twitter.com/TsubasaRivalsEN
Discord: https://discord.gg/captain-tsubasa-rivals

  • Features of the App Version of "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-"

The smartphone app and browser versions share play data. Those who have already been enjoying the browser version can simply perform a linking operation once in the app version, allowing them to share the same play data across both the app and browser. Customers who start with the smartphone app can also link their data in the browser version. Web3 games, previously considered to have a high entry barrier, can now be started for free with this implementation. Moreover, credit card payments have been newly introduced in the billing process, significantly easing the complexity typical of Web3 games.

More info: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/news/154

About BLOCKSMITH&Co.

Company Name: BLOCKSMITH&Co.
CEO: Tetsuya Sanada
Founded: April 1, 2022
Capital: 14,999,950 JPY
Location: 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo, Roppongi Hills Mori Tower
Business: Development and distribution of products utilizing blockchain technology or cryptocurrency, NFTs.
Website: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/

【SNS】
Linkedinhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/blocksmithandco-en/
X: https://twitter.com/BLOCKSMITH_EN

About Mint Town Co., Ltd. 

Company Name: Mint Town Co., Ltd.
Representative: CEO Hironao Kunimitsu
Established: April 30, 2013
Headquarters: 2-2-1 Kanda Kinkyo-cho, Chiyoda, Tokyo, KANDA SQUARE 11F WeWork
Business: Planning, development, sales, and operation of Web3 games and game platforms.

BLOCKSMITH＆Co. Contact
[email protected] 

