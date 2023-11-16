Free Tooth Extractions the Day Before Thanksgiving Presented by Dental Specialists of North Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Specialists of North Florida, is thrilled to announce the 2nd Annual Care Day event, scheduled for November 22, 2023, the day before Thanksgiving. The event will offer free tooth extractions to community members who are experiencing financial difficulties and are unable to afford treatment.

Dental Specialists of North Florida is fully equipped to ensure the safety and comfort of all patients during their procedure.
Oral health is a fundamental aspect of overall well-being, and Dental Specialists of North Florida are committed to doing their part to ensure that members of their community have access to this vital service. Care Day is a testament to their dedication to the community that has shown unwavering support over the years.

Event Details:

Date: November 22, 2023
Time: 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Address: 10 St John's Medical Park Dr, Suite C, St. Augustine, FL 32086

Dental Specialists of North Florida will once again offer free tooth extractions to eligible individuals. Treatment will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointments or insurance required. The clinic is fully equipped to ensure the safety and comfort of all patients.

"We are thrilled to host our 2nd Annual Care Day, building on the success of last year. Our first event allowed us to extract nearly 100 teeth, and this year, we are determined to make an even greater impact. Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, and we want to express our appreciation to the community by providing this essential service to those in need," stated Dr. John Thousand IV, Board-Certified Periodontist of Dental Specialists of North Florida.

The team will continue to adhere to rigorous health and safety protocols to ensure the well-being of all participants. Patients will receive professional care and attention during their tooth extraction procedures.

For more information about this event or to learn about the dental services provided by Dental Specialists of North Florida, please contact their office at (904) 712-1676 or visit their website at dsnfperio.com.

About Dental Specialists of North Florida:

Dental Specialists of North Florida is a leading dental specialty practice with locations in St. Augustine and Palm Coast. With a team of skilled professionals and state-of-the-art facilities, they offer a wide range of services, including dental implants, tooth extractions, and periodontal therapy.

