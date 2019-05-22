Free Trip to Egypt: Two Cultures. One World.

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking to build a bridge of mutual understanding and friendship, an entrepreneur of Muslim faith reaches out to the very people who fear him … and a single act of kindness has since led to the global #PledgeToListen social impact movement supported by congressmen, Trump's ex-wife, sport figures, musicians, celebrities and thousands of people across the country and around the globe.

What happens when a retired teacher and her husband are united with a young Egyptian revolutionary? Or when a Christian missionary and a born-again, former Miss Kentucky are housed with an orthodox Muslim family where the mother wears a burqa? Or when a police officer faces off with a radical, left-leaning journalist?

Traveling across the U.S. to randomly encounter Americans concerned about an Islamic threat, Tarek Mounib made them an intriguing offer … a Free Trip to Egypt, an inspiring and cathartic journey captured in a new documentary from Kindness Films.

Free Trip to Egypt will enjoy a one-night, event premiere (Fathom) Wed., June 12, in approximately 500 theaters across the country, live at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT and tape-delayed 7 p.m. MT, PT, HI, AK; and will also be available for viewing in theaters on Cinema on Demand via Tugg.

The highlight of a #PledgeToListen Day of Unity, the film will be followed by a live panel discussion led by politicians, thought-leaders and celebrities, streamed into theaters from Washington, D.C., on how we all can bring kindness to the world — Asking everyone to take the #PledgeToListen, look beyond that which divides us and to bring authentic conversations to their community.

Find a Theater: www.fathomevents.com/events/free-trip-to-egypt

Take the #PledgeToListen: www.FreeTripToEgypt.com

About Free Trip to Egypt … With initial reactions ranging from suspicion to hostility, Mounib – accompanied by YouTube celebrity and racial activist Adam Saleh, a Muslim born in New York City – embarks on a mission, traveling from sunny California to a Trump Rally in Kentucky, a small town in the heart of Georgia, Union Square in NYC … and a variety of locales between. Eventually, they cobble together a diverse group of people brave enough to go, including a school teacher, police officer, Marine Corps veteran, single mom, preacher and beauty pageant queen.

All have preconceptions and misgivings but are open enough to embark on the adventure of a lifetime, arriving in Cairo, Egypt, in July 2017, spending 10 days paired with locals just as diverse as them … and possibly with just as many misconceptions. What happens when a retired teacher and her husband are united with a young Egyptian revolutionary? Or when a Christian missionary and a born-again, former Miss Kentucky are housed with an orthodox Muslim family where the mother wears a burqa? Or when a police officer faces off with a radical, left-leaning journalist?

The answers are provocative, surprising, funny, magical, revealing, enlightening and ultimately life-changing — in other words, all things human — in this profoundly original and inspirational feature-length documentary. When people look beyond their ethnicity, political affiliations, religious beliefs, economic status and connect at a human level, it's a transformative and universal message for everyone to come together and join the global #PledgeToListen initiative, a social media revolution of acceptance.

Not Rated. Approx. 98 Minutes.

Kindness Films creates projects that contribute to the wellbeing of humanity and bring together people of various backgrounds and cultures. A successful software entrepreneur of Egyptian heritage living in Switzerland, founder Tarek Mounib – who recalls being the only Muslim family in his neighborhood growing up in the '70s in Halifax, Canada – launched the non-partisan production company in 2017 with the genesis of an idea: A dream to build bridges through kindness and document the journey in a film. What happened next resulted in a most unusual journey.

