Free Trip to Egypt: Two Cultures. One World.

Reaching Out to the People Who Fear Him, a Muslim Offers Them an 'Act of Kindness' in a Profoundly Revealing Documentary, in Theaters June 12
May 22, 2019, 08:57 ET
LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking to build a bridge of mutual understanding and friendship, an entrepreneur of Muslim faith reaches out to the very people who fear him … and a single act of kindness has since led to the global #PledgeToListen social impact movement supported by congressmen, Trump's ex-wife, sport figures, musicians, celebrities and thousands of people across the country and around the globe.
Traveling across the U.S. to randomly encounter Americans concerned about an Islamic threat, Tarek Mounib made them an intriguing offer … a Free Trip to Egypt, an inspiring and cathartic journey captured in a new documentary from Kindness Films.
Free Trip to Egypt will enjoy a one-night, event premiere (Fathom) Wed., June 12, in approximately 500 theaters across the country, live at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT and tape-delayed 7 p.m. MT, PT, HI, AK; and will also be available for viewing in theaters on Cinema on Demand via Tugg.
The highlight of a #PledgeToListen Day of Unity, the film will be followed by a live panel discussion led by politicians, thought-leaders and celebrities, streamed into theaters from Washington, D.C., on how we all can bring kindness to the world — Asking everyone to take the #PledgeToListen, look beyond that which divides us and to bring authentic conversations to their community.
About Free Trip to Egypt … With initial reactions ranging from suspicion to hostility, Mounib – accompanied by YouTube celebrity and racial activist Adam Saleh, a Muslim born in New York City – embarks on a mission, traveling from sunny California to a Trump Rally in Kentucky, a small town in the heart of Georgia, Union Square in NYC … and a variety of locales between. Eventually, they cobble together a diverse group of people brave enough to go, including a school teacher, police officer, Marine Corps veteran, single mom, preacher and beauty pageant queen.
All have preconceptions and misgivings but are open enough to embark on the adventure of a lifetime, arriving in Cairo, Egypt, in July 2017, spending 10 days paired with locals just as diverse as them … and possibly with just as many misconceptions. What happens when a retired teacher and her husband are united with a young Egyptian revolutionary? Or when a Christian missionary and a born-again, former Miss Kentucky are housed with an orthodox Muslim family where the mother wears a burqa? Or when a police officer faces off with a radical, left-leaning journalist?
The answers are provocative, surprising, funny, magical, revealing, enlightening and ultimately life-changing — in other words, all things human — in this profoundly original and inspirational feature-length documentary. When people look beyond their ethnicity, political affiliations, religious beliefs, economic status and connect at a human level, it's a transformative and universal message for everyone to come together and join the global #PledgeToListen initiative, a social media revolution of acceptance.
Kindness Films creates projects that contribute to the wellbeing of humanity and bring together people of various backgrounds and cultures. A successful software entrepreneur of Egyptian heritage living in Switzerland, founder Tarek Mounib – who recalls being the only Muslim family in his neighborhood growing up in the '70s in Halifax, Canada – launched the non-partisan production company in 2017 with the genesis of an idea: A dream to build bridges through kindness and document the journey in a film. What happened next resulted in a most unusual journey.
