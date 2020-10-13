Free TutorCams for 100 Heroic Teachers

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is time to say thanks to our amazing teachers. TutorCam inventor Brandon Kennington has announced a major giveaway to honor teachers for their dedication in virtual classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brandon is giving free TutorCam Go devices to 100 teachers in an event dubbed: One Hundred Heroes.

One Hundred Heroes - We are giving away free TutorCam Go devices to 100 amazing teachers. Do you know a teacher who deserves a free TutorCam Go? Tell us! Teachers around the world have been integrating TutorCams into their virtual classrooms during the pandemic. Remote learning is no longer so remote. TutorCams allow teachers and students to view documents and workbooks during remote learning classes.

Tell us about a teacher who could benefit from a free TutorCam Go.

Brandon, a dad and mechanical engineer, invented the TutorCam (www.tutorcampro.com) after helping teach a math class over Google Meet at his kids' Los Angeles elementary school in the early days of the pandemic in March. He saw a need for an easy-to-use document camera to supplement remote learning classes.

"Teachers are superheroes," Brandon, a Purdue University graduate, said.

"The pandemic quickly shut schools and teachers had to respond instantly, with many facing technological issues and often paying for equipment out of their own pocket to ensure they connect with their students.

"Teachers are amazing, and I want to show my gratitude by giving away 100 TutorCams to teachers who really need them."

TutorCams were an instant sensation when they hit the market in August. NBC's Today Show declared them a "must-have" in a segment hosted by style expert Jenn Falik.

Teachers and students usually can only see each other's faces during remote learning. TutorCams have a special optical lens to focus on documents, workbooks etc. on their desk by using a mobile phone or tablet camera.

TutorCams do not need an app or additional software. TutorCams work with Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Skype and other video conferencing platforms.

The One Hundred Heroes giveaway begins October 13 and ends October 27.

Do you know a teacher who has struggled with tech, budget or other issues and could benefit from a free TutorCam Go? Tell us her/his story.

In your entries please tell us the teacher's name, school, state and why you believe she/he deserves a free TutorCam Go. There are several ways to enter.

Email us at [email protected] or fill out this entry form: https://tutorcampro.com/pages/100-heroes

You can also enter by posting on our @TutorCam Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. Be sure to tag or @ mention us and use the hashtags #onehundredheroes #100Teacher #TutorCam to make sure we see your post. Winners will be posted on our social media.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Peter Mitchell

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 310 941-7714

MARKETING CONTACT:

Maria Elena

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 432 235-0597

SOURCE TutorCam