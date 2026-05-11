Free Virtual Conference for Solopreneurs Returns May 14: Lettuce Financial's Solo Summit 2026 Featuring Jonah Berger

Wharton professor and bestselling author headlines a day of working masterclasses to help

solopreneurs grow more profitable businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lettuce Financial, the fintech platform giving businesses-of-one the corporate-level advantages of the world's best companies, today announced the return of Solo Summit. The one-day virtual conference on May 14 features working masterclasses packed with practical takeaways. More than 5,000 solopreneurs registered for Lettuce's Solo Summit in November.

This year's program expands on that foundation with a broader speaker lineup and 11 working masterclasses across two tracks, with every attendee leaving with something they can put to work immediately.

"The solo economy is surging, with an estimated 30 million one-person businesses operating today in the U.S., more than double the figure in 2020. These are passionate professionals, exceptional at what they do. But building a business-of-one requires fluency in areas that don't always come naturally, from financial structure and sales to networking and productivity. Our goal with Solo Summit is to give solopreneurs the practical strategies to move through those functions with ease, so they can focus on what they do best while also driving their business forward," said Ran Harpaz, founder and CEO of Lettuce Financial.

The day opens with Jonah Berger, Wharton School professor and international bestselling author of Magic Words, whose research into the science of language has influenced how the world's top communicators persuade, connect, and lead. His keynote, "How to Change Anyone's Mind," reveals why pushing harder and exerting more energy to effect change is ineffective and how to remove the hidden barriers that cause people to get stuck.

Across two tracks, attendees choose sessions built around where their business is right now. Every session delivers a framework, tool, or output that they can apply the same day.

Themes include:

Financial foundations and tax strategy: Understand income, structure, and the decisions that compound over time, and learn the tax moves that actually move the needle for high-earning solos.

Understand income, structure, and the decisions that compound over time, and learn the tax moves that actually move the needle for high-earning solos. Positioning and personal brand: Build the narrative that makes you the obvious choice, and get a real-time AI critique of your LinkedIn visuals with a framework for what attracts the right conversations.

Build the narrative that makes you the obvious choice, and get a real-time AI critique of your LinkedIn visuals with a framework for what attracts the right conversations. Turning expertise into a profitable offer: Move from having a skill to getting paid for it consistently, with a solo founder framework covering offer development and multiple income streams.

Move from having a skill to getting paid for it consistently, with a solo founder framework covering offer development and multiple income streams. Systems and productivity: Map your current week against a simple framework for what to automate, delegate, or eliminate, and leave with a prioritized 30-day action list.

Map your current week against a simple framework for what to automate, delegate, or eliminate, and leave with a prioritized 30-day action list. Pipeline from your existing network: Learn to activate the relationships you already have through a partner strategy built on reciprocity and aligned overlap, and stop getting ghosted with a sales process that closes.

The day closes with a keynote from Lindsay MacMillan, a five-time author and four-time TEDx speaker. Her session, "Stop Waiting to Be Picked: Claiming Your Power and Profits as a Solopreneur," challenges solopreneurs to stop waiting for permission and start driving their own growth.

Registration is free. Grab your spot: https://lettuce.co/solo-summit-2026-registration

About Lettuce Financial

Lettuce Financial is building for a future where the business-of-one is a defining force in the economy. Through its SoloHQ™ platform, Lettuce offers an integrated suite of services that gives solopreneurs access to many of the same advantages offered by the world's best businesses.

Powered by AI, the platform provides a secure, all-in-one system that streamlines business operations and finance, including accounting, taxes, payroll, healthcare, and retirement benefits. By handling the complexities of business management, Lettuce gives solopreneurs peace of mind and the financial edge to run and grow smarter, more profitable businesses.

Learn more at www.lettuce.co or follow the company on LinkedIn or Instagram.

Media Contact:

Jordan King

386.688.1821

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SOURCE Lettuce Financial