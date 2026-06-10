New Report From Lettuce Financial: Top-Earning Solopreneurs Embrace AI, But 8 in 10 Still Rely on In-Person Networking

Solopreneur Perspective, based on a survey of over 600 solopreneurs, uncovers the emotional economics of going solo, AI adoption trends, healthcare handcuffs, and financial blind spots

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lettuce Financial, the fintech platform giving businesses-of-one the corporate-level advantages of the world's best companies, today released its 2026 Solopreneur Perspective, a report based on a survey of 603 one-person businesses that examines one of the most underreported yet fastest-growing segments of the American workforce. The findings uncover what it's really like to build a solo business, from AI adoption and networking habits to healthcare gaps, tax blind spots, and retirement planning. They also highlight the unique obstacles solopreneurs face and what the most successful among them do differently. It captures both the momentum and the friction that's defining the solo economy today and what it signals for the future of work.

"More and more professionals are going solo as a deliberate career choice. These are sophisticated, optimistic individuals building real businesses," said Ran Harpaz, Lettuce Financial founder and CEO. "AI has certainly made it easier than ever to go out on your own by automating tasks that used to require teams. Yet this new data confirms there are still real obstacles to starting a one-person business, including limited access to quality healthcare coverage, finding the right finance and tax strategy, and even clear direction around retirement savings. These aren't just barriers that fuel apprehension before the leap; they remain ongoing frustrations and disadvantages as businesses grow."

The Emotional Economics of Going Solo

While 67% of solopreneurs say going solo was easier than expected, staying solo is harder than they thought – yet most remain incredibly optimistic.

Emotionally, solopreneurs report:

Nearly all (95%) struggle with ongoing anxiety attributed to income unpredictability and pressure to land more business

Pipeline anxiety drops with experience. Income unpredictability remains stubbornly high even for experienced solopreneurs

78% expect the year ahead to be better than the last

What Successful Solos Do Differently

The data shows that successful solopreneurs, those making over $150k a year and in business for longer than five years, have a different playbook. Only 10% rely on a single client, compared to 38% of average solopreneurs. And while most solopreneurs are investing in social media and digital platforms, successful solos are more proficient at AI and tech solutions, using both to drive productivity. They also put more emphasis on in-person networking and less on promoting themselves online. An impressive 77% of successful solos are prioritizing in-person networking.

Successful solos:

Optimize their tax structure so they keep more of what they earn. They're twice as likely to have an S-Corp (48% vs. 22%)

They're twice as likely to have an S-Corp (48% vs. 22%) Use AI more aggressively. They are more likely to be advanced AI users (5 or more business functions), applying AI across multiple business functions. They're also significantly more likely to use AI for administrative tasks (58% vs. 44%), freeing them up to focus on what's actually driving their growth.

They are more likely to be advanced AI users (5 or more business functions), applying AI across multiple business functions. They're also significantly more likely to use AI for administrative tasks (58% vs. 44%), freeing them up to focus on what's actually driving their growth. Build the "just right" pipeline. More likely to maintain two to three client engagements, diversified enough to reduce risk, and focused enough to deliver results.

More likely to maintain two to three client engagements, diversified enough to reduce risk, and focused enough to deliver results. Keep an eye on the future. Nearly three times as likely to have a SEP-IRA and twice as likely to have a Solo 401k.

The AI Impact

Solopreneurs have embraced AI at a striking rate with adoption reaching 89%. Yet trust remains a notable factor with 29% citing quality and accuracy concerns.

On AI adoption, the data reveals:

Top uses include content creation and writing (61%), marketing strategy and execution (46%), and administrative tasks (46%).

For advanced AI users, the difference isn't whether AI is being used, but how deeply it's integrated into the business. AI is embedded across day-to-day workflows, from content writing and marketing strategy (88% each) to administrative tasks (78%) and market research (74%), signaling a shift from isolated use to fully integrated operations.

AI adoption crosses generational lines from Baby Boomers (84%) to Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X (89% each).

Healthcare Handcuffs

Healthcare remains a persistent barrier for solopreneurs at every income level. Nearly four in ten cited it as one of their biggest hesitations before going solo and the frustration doesn't go away after the leap. Seven in ten are unhappy with their healthcare coverage for multiple reasons, including high costs, limited options, and a marketplace that fails solo businesses.

On healthcare, solopreneurs report:

24% are unhappy with coverage or plan options, and 15% state that the Marketplace doesn't work for solo business.

Only 2 in 10 feel they have good coverage, but at the same time feel they are overpaying.

36% of high earners benefit from their spouse or partner's coverage, compared to 29% of all the solopreneurs surveyed.

Financial Blind Spots

Despite managing every aspect of their financial lives, solopreneurs report widespread gaps in financial infrastructure, from taxes to retirement, often without realizing the cost.

On finances, the data reveals:

67% lack confidence in their tax advice, and the longer they're in business, the less they trust their strategy.

While 71% are familiar with S-Corps, only 25% have one, causing solos to miss out on tax advantages that minimize what they owe the IRS.

Of those with an S-Corp, only 39% have paired it with a Solo 401(k) which also reduces their tax burden and allows them to save more.

More than a quarter have no retirement savings plan.

"This report validates everything we're doing at Lettuce and our commitment to giving solopreneurs the same advantages that have always been awarded to employees at the world's best companies. The findings reinforce why we're building the technology infrastructure that eliminates operational friction so solopreneurs can stay focused on what they do best: serving their clients and building their business," Harpaz added.

Download the 2026 Solopreneur Report here.

Methodology

The survey was conducted via SurveyMonkey between December 30, 2025, and February 20, 2026, among 603 solopreneurs. Respondents represented a range of income levels, years in business, and work functions, including consulting, creative services, marketing, and professional services.

About Lettuce Financial

Lettuce Financial is building for a future where the business-of-one is a defining force in the economy. Through its SoloHQ platform, Lettuce offers an integrated suite of services that gives solopreneurs access to many of the same advantages offered by the world's best businesses.

Powered by AI, the platform provides a secure, all-in-one system that streamlines business operations and finance, including accounting, taxes, payroll, healthcare, and retirement benefits. By handling the complexities of business management, Lettuce gives solopreneurs peace of mind and the financial edge to run and grow smarter, more profitable businesses.

Learn more at lettuce.co or follow the company on LinkedIn or Instagram.

SOURCE Lettuce Financial