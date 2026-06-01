Lettuce Financial's Solo Summit Draws Nearly 5,000 Solopreneurs, Debuts Solo Sessions Educational Workshops

Engagement surged as solopreneurs cited client acquisition, pricing, and business structure as their top challenges

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lettuce Financial, the fintech platform giving businesses-of-one the corporate-level advantages of the world's best companies, today announced the success of its third Solo Summit. The free one-day virtual conference, held May 14th, drew nearly 5,000 solopreneurs for a day of expert-led workshops, peer networking, and strategies they could put to work immediately.

Solo Summit brought together experts across two tracks and 11 masterclasses, covering everything from financial foundations to pipeline development and AI. Engagement remained strong throughout the entire day, with over 3,000 online conversations and active Q&A discussions across all sessions.

This was the first year Solo Summit introduced virtual attendee badges, enabling direct networking and community engagement throughout the event. Participants used their badges to share their biggest business challenges during registration. While attendees spanned every industry, their submissions pointed to a common set of concerns, including client acquisition, pricing, business structure, and how to use AI to work smarter.

Over 900 attendees joined the opening keynote with Wharton professor and bestselling author Jonah Berger's talk, "How to Change Anyone's Mind," the most attended session of the day. Other popular talks included "Claim Your Narrative and Become the Obvious Choice" by Renee Frojo, brand storyteller and content strategist at A Good Reputation, and "Build Your Business the Right Way (So You Don't Have to Fix It Later)" by Diane Kennedy, CPA and strategic tax consultant at US Tax Aid.

"The fact that we keep filling this room tells us solopreneurs are hungry for a place to bring their unique challenges and find real answers," said Ran Harpaz, founder and CEO of Lettuce Financial. "This is a community of sophisticated operators managing diversified income, adopting AI, and planning for growth. Solo doesn't mean small, and independence isn't a fallback. The playing field has shifted in a way that genuinely favors the business of one."

Lettuce also introduced an extension to the Solo Summit experience with Solo Sessions, a small-group program with partners including Fractional Jobs, Harlow, Riveter, and Entreprenista. The format is designed to give attendees a forum to reconnect and go deeper on the most pressing topics and questions from the day. Each session brings together a handful of solopreneurs to take the hot seat and get live, direct feedback on the challenges they're still working through.

Recordings from this event and previous Solo Summits are now available on demand here, featuring 40+ sessions from 60 leading experts.

To stay connected to solopreneur resources and events, sign up here.

About Lettuce Financial

Lettuce Financial is building for a future where the business-of-one is a defining force in the economy. Through its SoloHQ platform, Lettuce offers an integrated suite of services that gives solopreneurs access to many of the same advantages offered by the world's best businesses.

Powered by AI, the platform provides a secure, all-in-one system that streamlines business operations and finance, including accounting, taxes, payroll, healthcare, and retirement benefits. By handling the complexities of business management, Lettuce gives solopreneurs peace of mind and the financial edge to run and grow smarter, more profitable businesses.

Learn more at lettuce.co or follow the company on LinkedIn or Instagram.

Media Contact:

Jordan King

386-688-1821

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SOURCE Lettuce Financial