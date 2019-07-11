Free Web-Based Support Group for Pregnant Women and Moms with Eating Disorders

"Motherhood is a special time in a woman's life that presents with unique challenges, stressors, and opportunities for growth," said Karges. "For moms who may be struggling with an eating disorder, different challenges can surface along the many stages of motherhood, including pregnancy and postpartum. I'm excited to partner with Timberline Knolls in creating a safe and nurturing space. Every mom deserves to find hope, encouragement, support, and freedom from shame, no matter where she is on her journey."

The support group launches live on Sunday, July 28, from 4-5 p.m. (Pacific Time), 6-7 p.m. (Central Time). The group will be held the third Sunday of each month at the same time.

Any English speaking mom or pregnant woman with an eating disorder, from anywhere in the world, can join the group from the privacy of her computer, iPad/tablet or smartphone.

For those interested in this confidential online support group, email Crystal Karges at crystal@crystalkarges.com.

About Crystal Karges: Crystal Karges, MS, RDN, IBCLC, is a Nutrition Therapist specializing in maternal health, child feeding, and eating disorder recovery. Crystal is passionate about helping moms build a peaceful relationship with food and their bodies. She currently provides holistic, compassionate and evidenced-based nutrition care to mothers and families worldwide through her online blog and virtual nutrition coaching practice. For more information, visit www.crystalkarges.com.

About Timberline Knolls: Timberline Knolls is a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls, ages 12 and older, with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood and co-occurring disorders. Located in suburban Chicago, residents receive excellent clinical care from a highly trained professional staff on a picturesque 43-acre wooded campus. An adult partial hospitalization program (PHP) is also available in nearby Orland Park, Ill., for women to step down or direct admit. For more information on Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center, call 877.257.9611. We are also on Facebook – Timberline Knolls , LinkedIn – Timberline Knolls and Twitter – @TimberlineToday.

