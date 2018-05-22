Free Web Seminar for Hospitals on Automating Claim Status Follow Up

Faced with continually adding more full-time employee hours to make phone calls, send faxes and log into payer websites just to make a dent in an unending stack of claims to follow up on, 33-hospital and health system Avera Health decided to automate the process instead.

Hear directly from Mary Wickersham, Vice President of Central Business Office Services at Avera Health on how her team freed up a $2.1M bottleneck by automating claim status follow up. Wickersham will discuss the challenges the business office was facing, and why she determined automation would alleviate the backlog of claims. As attendees will hear firsthand, the results speak for themselves:

$ 2.1 million reduction in aged AR accounts over 90 days

reduction in aged AR accounts over 90 days 30 percent to 52 percent overall reduction in aged accounts

50 percent reduction in credit balances

26 percent increase in closed claims

Additionally, learn how another top hospital system, The Queen's Medical Center, has used claim status automation to reap $5 million in cash flow improvements, including reducing monthly untimely write-offs from $1.5M to $19K, while removing 80 percent of claims from any need of human intervention.

If you're a hospital financial professional who is interested in learning how to deploy proven automation tools to boost your organization's bottom line, be sure to register for and attend this free webinar.

