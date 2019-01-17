Free Webinar on Early Detection and Prevention of Psychotic Disorders Offered by Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation is hosting a free interactive webinar on "Early Detection and Prevention of Psychotic Disorders: Ready for Prime Time" on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 2pm to 3pm EST. Jeffrey Lieberman, M.D., Professor and Chairman of Psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center, will discuss efforts to develop more precise diagnostic measures using biomarkers and innovative treatments for preventive intervention, research that could lead to disease-modifying treatments. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the public television show "Healthy Minds," will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/februarywebinar.

This is one in a series of free monthly "Meet the Scientist" webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

BBRF awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $394 million to fund more than 4,700 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $3.9 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in our research grants. The Foundation's operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants.

SOURCE Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

