Free Webinars Reveal How to Become a Home Inspector

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Details about what it takes to become a home inspector and how to get home inspection training are revealed during the free webinars hosted by American Home Inspectors Training by OnCourse Learning.

The "How to Become a Home Inspector" webinars take place twice a month at 7 p.m. CT beginning May 9 and running through the end of 2018. Topics include home inspection as a career, liability issues, licensing requirements, the best backgrounds for people who want to become a home inspector and home inspection training availability.

Chris Chirafisi, AHIT Senior Technical Training Instructor

Leading the presentations is AHIT Senior Technical Training Instructor Chris Chirafisi, a veteran home inspector who has conducted more than 3,000 inspections during his career.

"Many people find working as a home inspector provides numerous career benefits," Chirafisi said. "Home inspectors can work either full-time or part-time and have control of the hours they want to work. Others find meeting new people and not being stuck at a desk are appealing aspects of the profession."

Home inspector presentation details

The webinars will review the following topics:

Home inspection licensing and regulation requirements of home inspectors is necessary in approximately 30 states, including:

States requiring live training or allowing distance learning.



States requiring an exam, and whether the exam is state specific or the National Home Inspector Examination.



States with their own standards of practice or whether national standards are used.



Need and frequency of license renewal.

Liability issues:

Does AHIT certification differentiate home inspectors from those without proper professional training?



Why is proper insurance important?



What are professional inspection agreements and inspection reports?



General questions about the profession:

Who can become a home inspector?



What types of properties do home inspectors typically review?



What types of tools are required?



How to choose a home inspection training company:

Number of live training days (classroom and field training) required is dependent on state requirements.



Report writing, business and marketing training in addition to the technical aspects of performing a home inspection.



Distance learning benefits include the ability to go at your own pace, use of online exams and availability of unlimited technical support.



Hybrid course availability, depending on state, consists of distance learning and live training.

Presenter background

Chirafisi is a 2001 AHIT graduate who built and managed two home inspection companies. He is a licensed home inspector in Wisconsin, Kentucky and Florida. He is also a licensed code inspector in Wisconsin, a graduate of the radon measurement course through Kansas State University and a certified Energy Assessor in the United Kingdom.

American Home Inspectors Training paves the way for a career in home inspection, providing the necessary accredited training for licensure, marketing support and professional tools. To learn more, visit AHIT.com, or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

For media inquiries, contact:

Deborah Filipek, Media Relations Manager

847-908-8017

194556@email4pr.com

About OnCourse Learning

OnCourse Learning delivers licensure, regulatory and compliance education solutions throughout the nation's leading industries including financial services, healthcare and real estate. Through trusted industry expertise, compliance management and technology solutions, OnCourse Learning focuses on advancing the e-learning environment for individuals and businesses to help to build new careers, empower employees through knowledge and identify efficiencies in corporate training management. OnCourse Learning offers a full suite of educational products including state and federally approved prelicensing and continuing education programs, accredited course content, exam prep tools, publications, e-books, events and a sophisticated and customizable learning management system and course-authoring tool. To learn more, visit OnCourseLearning.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-webinars-reveal-how-to-become-a-home-inspector-300643266.html

SOURCE OnCourse Learning

Related Links

http://OnCourseLearning.com

