Free Website Brings Holiday Comfort to Pet Parents by Connecting Them Online with Their Past Pet's Current Owner

EDGEWATER, Md., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Living in the Covid pandemic has had a huge impact on pets; both in terms of pet parents having to give them up and with people adopting them for company while they work at home. Additionally, natural disasters and other situations have separated pets from their owners, making it difficult (if not impossible) for the owners to find out their pet's fate. However, now there's a free website to connect the previous and current owners of those pets - including dogs, cats, tropical birds and horses - online at www.petparentsplace.com.

The creation of the free website was the idea and humanitarian project of Connie Bekavac. As Ms. Bekavac has always adopted older rescue pets, she often wondered if the pet's previous owner wanted to know what happened to their pet. With the advent of www.petparentsplace.com, past and previous pet owners can now connect on this website and give each other peace of mind about their pets – and possibly mend broken hearts as well. The website serves the entire nation and includes dogs, cats, horses, and birds.

"With our website it's so easy to connect the parties. It gives the past owners comfort to know their beloved pet is in a happy home and it gives the new pet owners a chance to find out any medical issues and other information about their new pet", Bekavac explained.

Users simply create an account that only requires their first name and email address. They then complete the pet's profile with all the information they have about their pet and a photo. The website also includes links and information about pet resources, pet adoption, pet services and even a blog. The site is absolutely free to use with no advertisements; but donations are welcomed and accepted, with all profits going to rescue groups.

About Pet Parents Place: Pet Parents Place (P3) is an LLC based company in Edgewater, MD. Founded in 2013, P3's purpose is to connect pet parents online for free with those that have lost or had to give up their pet with the people that adopted them. The website serves the entire nation.

