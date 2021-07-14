Free Website Connects People Who Adopted or Gave Up Pets Due to Covid-19

EDGEWATER, Md., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During Covid-19's most difficult times, many people lost their jobs and homes, and could no longer keep their pets and had to surrender them to animal shelters. At the same time, thousands of people were working from home and looking for companionship and adopted pets from those shelters. Now there is a free website to connect the previous and current owners of those pets online to give them peace of mind and it is at www.petparentsplace.com.

Connie Bekavac with her rescue dog Shiloh. Connie Bekavac with her dog Shiloh.

The creation of the free website was the idea and humanitarian project of Connie Bekavac, who always adopted older rescue pets and wondered the previous pet's owner wanting to know what happened to their pet. The past and previous pet owners that connect on this website, can give each other peace of mind about their pets and mend broken hearts. The pets included on the website are dogs, cats, horses, and birds. The website serves the entire nation.

"With our website it's so easy to connect the parties. It gives the past owners relieve to know their beloved pet is in a happy home. And it gives the new pet owners a chance to find out about any medical issues and other information about their new pet," Bekavac explained.

The site's user simply creates an account that only requires their first name and email address. They then enter a pet's profile including all the information they have about the pet and a photo. The website also includes pet resources, pet adoption, pet services and an informational blog. The site is free but donations are accepted and profits are given to rescue groups.

Pet Parents Place can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Tumblr.

About Pet Parents Place: Pet Parents Place (P3) is an LLC based in Edgewater, MD. Founded in 2013, P3's purpose is to connect pet parents online for free with no advertisements with pet parents that have lost or had to give up their pet with the people that adopted them. The website serves the entire nation.

CONTACT:

Connie Bekavac

PHONE: 703-851-7140

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Parents Place, LLC

