Free Wheelchair Mission Selected to Receive a $100,000 Donation from loanDepot to Transform 1,250 Lives

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Free Wheelchair Mission, a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit has been selected to receive a $100,000 donation from loanDepot, the nation's second largest retail nonbank lender. loanDepot selected Free Wheelchair Mission to be among five key partner charities to receive these funds as part of a total of $3M that loanDepot has provided in 2020 to support relief efforts during COVID-19.

"We are honored to support a few of our key partner nonprofits that are doing amazing work," said Dan Hanson, loanDepot's Executive Director of Distributed Retail and a member of the Free Wheelchair Mission Board of Directors. "Even in difficult times, the pandemic has not stopped Free Wheelchair Mission from continuing to give the gifts of hope, dignity, and independence that come with each wheelchair provided to those living with disabilities."

The donation will enable Free Wheelchair Mission to distribute 1,250 wheelchairs to individuals living with disabilities in developing countries around the world. The organization is leading the way among nonprofits in continuing its mission, while also implementing important safety measures designed to keep its staff, distribution partners, and wheelchair recipients safe.

"We are so grateful to the entire team at loanDepot," said Nuka Solomon, CEO of Free Wheelchair Mission. "Their generosity and support of our mission through the years continues to be an encouragement to us. We are so thrilled that they are stepping up to help at this time, especially during the holiday season and in these challenging times."

Since their establishment in 2001, the charity has manufactured and distributed more than 1.2M cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs in 93 countries worldwide.

About Free Wheelchair Mission

Over the past 19 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has provided more than 1.2 million wheelchairs to those living with disabilities across 93 countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, Ph.D., Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit based in Irvine, California that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in under-resourced countries. In collaboration with a worldwide network of like-minded partners that facilitates wheelchair distribution, the charity provides renewed dignity, independence, and hope through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient.

In addition to their work in providing wheelchairs, Free Wheelchair Mission has also been one of the only disability charities based in the United States to provide critical medical supplies and mobility aids during the pandemic, through support from their Medical and Mobility Emergency Fund ( www.FreeWheelChairMission.org/emergency ).

