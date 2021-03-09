Free2Move Carsharing Expands To Portland Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Free2Move today announced plans to provide its car sharing services to the greater Portland Oregon area beginning late spring/early summer with a fleet of 200 Jeep Renegades. The Portland announcement is the first of its kind for Free2Move since the establishment of its new parent Stellantis and reflects a growth pattern based on a 40 percent increase in overall car sharing activity during the second half of 2020.

"We are truly delighted to launch our Free2Move carsharing service in Portland. Based on success of our Washington DC operation, we're sure that Portland will be our next great move," says Mike Manley, head of North American operations, Stellantis.

"With the knowledge and expertise we've learned in other markets and the great satisfaction of our customers, we look forward to providing the best possible experience to the residents of Portland," added Brigitte Courtehoux, Free2Move's chief executive officer.

Portland is an ideal location for Free2Move as the city has consistently demonstrated its commitment to alternative mobility solutions. As the only car sharing provider, Free2Move will join a range of other mobility providers – including scooters and bikes – to ensure Portland residents will have a wide range of both personal and public transportation options.

"Portland has long been a pioneer in car-sharing and Portlanders have enthusiastically embraced this way of getting around, said Chris Warner, director, Portland Bureau of Transportation. "We're excited that Free2Move will be coming to our city and that more Portlanders will have another easy and convenient transportation option."

With just a few clicks on an easy to use app, Free2Move customers will be able to locate a self-service car close to them and reserve it for a few minutes, a few hours or for the day. Customers can access everything they need to sign up for these services at https://www.free2move.com/en-US/free-floating-car-sharing-portland. By signing up in advance, Free2Move will be able to provide residents with updates on when the service as it is established in Portland.

About Free2Move

Since September 2016, Free2Move, a brand of Stellantis, brings together a set of new mobility services to meet the different travel needs of its leisure and business customers whether for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 month or more. Free2Move today has a presence in 170 countries and 1.2 million active customers.

All Free2Move mobility services are accessible on the application and the official website www.free2move.com

SOURCE Free2Move

Related Links

https://www.free2move.com

