FreeBackgroundCheck.org Announces Members Area Upgrades

MARION, Ind., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeBackgroundCheck.org, an intuitive online platform offering access to many of the world's most extensive public record databases, announced significant upgrades to its Members area in the form of more user-friendly elements such as additional data sets, VIN information, license plate records and arrest documentation. Representatives of the Indiana-based web portal – a platform that boasts technology enabling it to gather billions of public record information pieces from various government and proprietary databases on millions of people around the world – say the site will still offer the seven-day trial period for $4.95 for unlimited access to reports.

FreeBackgroundCheck.org membership upgrade

"We've upgraded our Members area to provide easier access to more data sets of our public records – and that's just the beginning," states James Nash, FreeBackgroundCheck.org spokesperson. "We've also made it more user-friendly so visitors can more intuitively find out what they want, about who they want. With more VIN information, license plate records and arrest documentation, FreeBackgroundCheck.org has cemented its place among the very best online databases."

FreeBackgroundCheck.org strives to provide users with the most comprehensive, up-to-date public record information available, offering both free and premium memberships enabling individuals to perform millions of searches. Since its inception in early 2011, FreeBackgroundCheck.org has constantly improved its operations by listening to user feedback, thus dynamically enhancing the visitor experience.

Pages on FreeBackgroundCheck.org are divided amongst Property Address Search, Arrest Warrant Search, Birth Records, Court Records, Criminal Records, Email Lookup, Arrest Records, Marriage Records, Free People Search, Reverse Phone Lookup, License Plate Search and Inmate Lookup, with direct access to each individual U.S. state available via the platform's homepage.

"In the day and age we're living in, it's become a very good idea to do a free background check before taking on a roommate or going out on a date with that new crush someone may have been smitten with online," concludes Nash. "One never knows what kind of worrying or dangerous details could be lurking in someone's past; indeed, the more information someone has about a person, the better the searches will be."

For more information on FreeBackgroundCheck.org or to schedule an interview, call James Nash at 1-800-759-1827 or send an email to support@freebackgroundcheck.org.

