FreeCast and Didja Partner to Bring LocalBTV to SelectTV

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast is announcing a partnership with Didja, Inc. to offer live local broadcast TV to SelectTV customers via LocalBTV. LocalBTV is now available in 21 US television DMAs s including New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Louisville, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Nashville, and many others. Didja expects LocalBTV to be available in 70 to 100 markets by the end of 2022. By making over-the-air broadcast TV available digitally, the LocalBTV offering solves an ongoing problem for cord-cutters who have long sought to access both web-based streaming content and their free local broadcast TV channels together.

FreeCast has been well aware of this challenge, having created SelectTV as an aggregated TV experience, bringing content together from multiple streaming sources, including free, pay-per-view, and subscription-based libraries. Though the company has long touted HDTV antennas as a low-cost way for their customers to watch their local network TV channels, their partnership with LocalBTV is a step toward further integrating this content with their web-based offering.

LocalBTV is the first and only legal virtual-over-the-air streaming "local broadcast bundle" platform, which secures permission from local broadcasters for inclusion in its service. This allows over-the-air broadcasters to reach consumers on their preferred digital devices with an authenticated and geo-fenced feed specific to their DMA.

"At FreeCast, we've been focused on this challenge for a long time: when you cut that cord, how do you get live, local sports, news, and weather on the same screen, in the same place, with your online streaming content. For a long time, our solution was literally to send our customers an antenna. It's that important. But with LocalBTV, we've got a much more elegant solution that doesn't need any additional hardware," said FreeCast CEO, William Mobley.

"We and our broadcast TV channel partners are delighted to be included in FreeCast's SelectTV as our first 3rd party app distribution partner," said Jim Long, CEO of LocalBTV. "SelectTV understands the unique needs of the antenna TV consumer and brings a much-needed improvement to streaming content aggregation and navigation."

