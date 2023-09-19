FreeCast and EnTouch Wireless Bring FreeCast's Video Service to Lifeline and ACP Program Customers

News provided by

FreeCast, Inc.

19 Sep, 2023, 11:17 ET

This new partnership will bring FreeCast's aggregated streaming product to Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program customers in 34 states.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast and EnTouch Wireless are partnering to provide a free TV solution to customers participating in the federal Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Programs. EnTouch Wireless will begin to promote FreeCast to their customers over the next two to three months. Existing customers will receive a text message (SMS) invite to register for FreeCast via a co-branded landing page. Newly distributed devices will be packaged with promotional materials and instructions to make installation and sign-up quick and easy.

Continue Reading
FreeCast partners with EnTouch Wireless
FreeCast partners with EnTouch Wireless

Formerly known as SelectTV, FreeCast is an aggregated streaming service offering over 500,000 TV episodes, movies, and over 700 free streaming channels. FreeCast is an ideal service to pair with broadband and phone affordability programs because it allows customers to access a wide variety of content at no cost while allowing them to have complete control over their spending on subscriptions or pay-per-view media.

FreeCast's partnership with EnTouch Wireless, as CEO David B. Dorwart highlighted, underscores the significance of equitable access to information and entertainment. "Integrating TV and streaming content into the services offered to Lifeline and ACP Customers is a groundbreaking move, bringing diverse content directly to consumers' fingertips. Through this initiative, users gain uninhibited access to a plethora of content, news, weather, and other important local information, fostering informed and active participation in our society that many of us take for granted each day."

FreeCast CEO William Mobley discussed the decision to partner with EnTouch Wireless: "These federal programs offered by companies like EnTouch Wireless make low-cost or free phone and broadband service available to millions that may otherwise not be able to afford access. We're excited to add even more value to that vital service with FreeCast, adding free and low-cost television and streaming entertainment. That's a big advantage, and we're giving these customers access to the informative and entertaining content many of us take for granted."

Lifeline customers who join through this program will also receive a free year of Value Channels, a bundle of 20 premium pay channels typically costing $6.99 per month.

Media Contact:
Kevin Speedy
407-374-1607
[email protected]

SOURCE FreeCast, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.