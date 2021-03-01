FreeCast and Inspire WiFi Partner to Bring SelectTV to MDUs

ORLANDO, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast and Inspire WiFi are announcing an agreement that will bring streaming television into as many as 25,000 homes in MDUs across the country. These customers will have access to SelectTV, FreeCast's aggregated media service which combines all online video into a one-stop-shop. This deal represents FreeCast's largest agreement to date targeting the multi-family residential space.



Inspire WiFi is a 14-year-old WISP, wireless internet service provider, based in Florida, and serving over 30 states. The company provides internet services to a variety of communities including multi-family housing, senior living facilities, healthcare providers, and the hospitality industry. SelectTV will be deployed to select communities, rolling out over the new few years.



FreeCast Executive Vice President of Strategic Sales Roy Labrador talked about working with Inspire WiFi and the value of MDUs to the company's growth strategy. "This is an exciting deal, not just because of the number of users it brings in the door, but because it's a perfect example of our advantages in a variety of markets: multi-dwelling, hospitality, telcos and WISPs, and more. We can offer a cost-effective TV solution for a variety of different uses cases, even within a single client organization. It's one of our big strengths in the commercial marketplace."



FreeCast CEO William Mobley discussed the synergy between FreeCast and Inspire Wifi: "The diversification of our SelectTV Platform in Multi-Dwelling Units is both timely with NextGen TV growth and an overall incredible value bypassing substantial infrastructure costs once layered in previous hardwire deployments."



Inspire WiFi President Don Johnson spoke about FreeCast's TV solution: "We're rolling out SelectTV because it's a streaming video platform that consolidates streaming media in one portal, which is much more efficient and offers a superior user experience versus leaving our residents to deal with the typical patchwork of streaming apps. It's easy for us to deploy because it's app-driven and web-based, with no set top boxes or specialized hardware. This is the next era of TV tech."



More Information:

Company: https://FreeCast.com

Product: https://SelectTV.com



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE FreeCast

Related Links

https://FreeCast.com

