FreeCast Brings OTTera Networks to SelectTV

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast has inked an agreement with OTTera, Inc. to bring twelve new streaming channels to SelectTV, all for customers at no additional cost. These channels join an ever-expanding lineup of content and channels integrated into SelectTV's aggregated media guide, putting all of the world's content into a single interface, accessible from all devices. Both linear channels and on-demand content from free and paid sources are available through the service which is sold at the center of a Streaming TV Kit, available online and via national retailers.



OTTera's new advertising supported channels include Toon Goggles, The Love Destination, Channel Fight, Treehouse Gaming Network, Toon Goggles Español, Social ClubTV, SKWAD, TG Jr., Drink TV, Party Tyme Karaoke, and Party Tyme Karaoke Español, all available immediately to SelectTV customers.



FreeCast's Executive Vice President of Content and Channel Distribution Tracy West discussed the addition of the new channels. "OTTera is another fantastic partner for us, because our missions align closely. We both help our partners deliver content to a wide audience, affordably and at scale. This deal involves a wide variety of channels, so it's sure to include something for everyone, and we love to be able to keep giving our users more and more options."



