FreeCast Celebrates Black History Month, Launches BLKChannels Bundle

The new free channel bundle highlights African American content creations and stories.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast, a leading streaming service provider, is proud to announce the launch of BLKChannels, its African American Entertainment Bundle, in celebration of Black History Month. The bundle features a selection of streaming channels and VOD, created by and for the black community, and highlighting their unique experiences and contributions to American society.

The bundle will launch with BLEAV, HBCU GO, The Grio, CJC Network, The Grid, AfroLand TV, Trace Urban, Hip-Hop and R&B music channels, and video on-demand from Maverick Entertainment. Networks that will join BLKChannels include Hip-Hop TV, BLK Cinema Network, UBC TV, Edgy TV, Edgy Urban, the Urban Action Channel, Urban Action Showcase Cinema, and A-Z Black Cinema.

With this bundle, FreeCast aims to provide its subscribers with a comprehensive range of programming that reflects the rich cultural heritage of African Americans. From classic films to original series, the BLKChannel Entertainment Bundle offers something for everyone, showcasing the depth and breadth of creativity and storytelling from black content creators.

"We are excited to launch this new bundle in honor of Black History Month," said William Mobley, CEO of FreeCast. "Our goal is to provide our subscribers with programming that speaks to the diverse voices and experiences of African Americans, and we believe this bundle does just that. We hope that our subscribers will find it to be a valuable addition to our existing offerings."

