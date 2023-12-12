FreeCast Enters Distribution Partnership with Unity Wireless

FreeCast

12 Dec, 2023

FreeCast and Unity Wireless offer an affordable television option to customers of the Lifeline Program and Affordable Connectivity Program.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast, the aggregated streaming platform, and Unity Wireless, a fast-growing provider of wireless service under the Affordable Connectivity Program, have announced a strategic partnership to provide free and low-cost TV service to wireless customers. New phones and tablets from Unity Wireless will come pre-loaded with FreeCast's app, while existing customers will be able to download the app for free.

FreeCast's free service includes hundreds of free streaming channels as well as on-demand access to over 500,000 on-demand shows and movies from across multiple streaming providers. With a wide variety of free ad-supported content, subscription video, and pay-per-view, FreeCast users can build a TV experience that fits their budgets, or enjoy plenty of free content without spending a dime.

Unity Wireless provides free service to low-income Americans through the federally-funded Affordable Connectivity Program, as well as free and low-cost devices, including smartphones and tablets. With nationwide coverage and 5G capability, this service can also support streaming video. By pre-loading the FreeCast app, these customers who may also struggle to afford pay television services can access hundreds of live channels and a wealth of on-demand content at little to no cost.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley discussed the opportunity to partner with Unity Wireless: "TV bills are expensive, and these days, streaming can be expensive too. At FreeCast, that's always been at the heart of our mission: to make TV easy and affordable by leveraging technology and putting the power in consumers' hands customize their experience to their preferences and budgets. We think that's a great solution for customers who need a solution that prioritizes affordability, and in many cases, can be enjoyed for free."

