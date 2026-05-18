FreeCast Highlights FY2026-2027 Platform Strategy Centered on Satellite and Telecom Streaming Opportunities

Company showcases how global infrastructure providers can leverage FreeCast's streaming technology platform to deliver branded OTT and hybrid media experiences.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast Inc. (Nasdaq: CAST), a digital streaming aggregation and technology platform company, today highlighted key platform initiatives for its July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027 operating year, centered on enabling satellite, telecom, broadband, and infrastructure providers to launch branded streaming and digital media platforms using FreeCast's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) technology stack.

FreeCast's platform strategy focuses on helping connectivity providers expand beyond traditional bandwidth and infrastructure services by integrating streaming television, FAST channels, content aggregation, advertising technology, and consumer streaming applications into unified branded experiences.

The company noted that satellite and telecommunications operators already maintain massive global infrastructure footprints and collectively serve hundreds of millions of consumer, enterprise, hospitality, travel, and mobility customers worldwide through broadband, wireless, and satellite delivery networks.

As streaming adoption continues accelerating across consumer and enterprise markets, FreeCast's technology platform is designed to allow providers to combine connectivity, entertainment, and monetization technologies into a single streaming ecosystem delivered under their own brand.

FreeCast's platform includes:

OTT aggregation

FAST channel integration

Subscription management

Advertising technology

Unified content discovery

White-label streaming interfaces

Multi-device streaming applications

The company's platform architecture is designed to unify traditional television and streaming experiences, including:

Linear television

FAST channels

Streaming applications

OTA broadcast integration

Subscription video services

Multi-device consumer viewing

FreeCast stated that the PaaS enables operators to package broadband connectivity, content aggregation, viewer interfaces, advertising capabilities, and streaming applications into a unified media solution without internally developing a full OTT streaming stack.

The company also highlighted the growing convergence between satellite delivery, broadband infrastructure, cloud orchestration, and streaming media distribution, particularly across international and underserved markets where hybrid broadcast-streaming environments continue expanding.

"Satellite and telecom providers already possess global infrastructure, established customer relationships, and large-scale distribution networks," said William Mobley, CEO of FreeCast. "FreeCast's platform is designed to help those providers rapidly deploy branded streaming ecosystems that combine connectivity, entertainment, and monetization technologies within a unified platform experience."

About FreeCast Inc.

FreeCast Inc. (Nasdaq: CAST) is a streaming technology company focused on content aggregation, discovery, and digital media distribution solutions. The company provides consumers and enterprise partners with platforms designed to unify streaming content, live television, FAST channels, and digital entertainment experiences across connected devices.

For more information, visit FreeCast's Corporate Website.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Generally, such forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations, predictions, future financial or business performance, possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate," or similar expressions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward- looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. FreeCast, Inc. cautions that statements and assumptions made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. FreeCast, Inc. and its management are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements following the date of this press release, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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SOURCE FreeCast