FreeCast Pairs Its Apps with HD HomeRun Boxes for Whole-Home OTT/OTA Solution

News provided by

FreeCast

10 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

While the company will sell SiliconDust's HD HomeRun boxes pre-loaded with FreeCast Home, current device owners will be able to download the software as well.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast is revealing more details about its plans to merge local broadcast channels with over-the-top streaming services, after showing off its technology at the National Association of Broadcasters' Show earlier this year. The company will begin selling SiliconDust's popular HD HomeRun box under its FreeCast Home label, while also making the FreeCast app available to current owners of the device, allowing them to access the same hybrid OTT/OTA TV experience at no additional cost.

Continue Reading
FreeCast
FreeCast

FreeCast integrates ATSC 3.0 broadcast channels into the same FreeCast guide that already features over 700 free streaming channels and more than 500,000 on-demand movies and TV episodes. With the FreeCast app installed on an HD HomeRun device attached to a wifi router, all of this content is made available on all devices on the network. FreeCast's software supports all necessary digital rights management (DRM) for encrypted digital content and OTA broadcasts, allowing for a reliable, secure, and fully legal television experience that unites streaming and local over-the-air TV.

HD HomeRun models that are supported by the FreeCast apps include the Duo (gen 2 and up), Flex, Flex 4K, and Scribe 4K. Those who already have these devices, or who purchase them from other sources, will still be able to download and install FreeCast. Additionally, HD HomeRun customers can add FreeCast to their Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, streaming sticks, and laptops, to take advantage of powerful features and the aggregated streaming guide for which the service is best known.

HD HomeRun users can register for FreeCast and then download the app from the following link: https://www.freecast.com/partners/hdhomerun

William Mobley, FreeCast's CEO, discussed the opportunity this pair-up represents for both FreeCast users and HD HomeRun owners: "What we're doing is pairing the latest in TV software, our SmartGuide, with the latest in TV hardware, HD HomeRun boxes with next-gen ATSC 3.0 tuners and DVR functionality. These are great devices to power our FreeCast service, and we're excited to be able to offer that to current device owners too."

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com

SOURCE FreeCast

Also from this source

FreeCast Taps Big Media Veteran Gary Engel as Chief Marketing Officer

FreeCast Home Announced, Pairing ATSC 3.0 Tuner with Aggregated Streaming Video

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.