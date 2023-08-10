FreeCast Pairs Its Apps with HD HomeRun Boxes for Whole-Home OTT/OTA Solution

While the company will sell SiliconDust's HD HomeRun boxes pre-loaded with FreeCast Home, current device owners will be able to download the software as well.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast is revealing more details about its plans to merge local broadcast channels with over-the-top streaming services, after showing off its technology at the National Association of Broadcasters' Show earlier this year. The company will begin selling SiliconDust's popular HD HomeRun box under its FreeCast Home label, while also making the FreeCast app available to current owners of the device, allowing them to access the same hybrid OTT/OTA TV experience at no additional cost.

FreeCast

FreeCast integrates ATSC 3.0 broadcast channels into the same FreeCast guide that already features over 700 free streaming channels and more than 500,000 on-demand movies and TV episodes. With the FreeCast app installed on an HD HomeRun device attached to a wifi router, all of this content is made available on all devices on the network. FreeCast's software supports all necessary digital rights management (DRM) for encrypted digital content and OTA broadcasts, allowing for a reliable, secure, and fully legal television experience that unites streaming and local over-the-air TV.

HD HomeRun models that are supported by the FreeCast apps include the Duo (gen 2 and up), Flex, Flex 4K, and Scribe 4K. Those who already have these devices, or who purchase them from other sources, will still be able to download and install FreeCast. Additionally, HD HomeRun customers can add FreeCast to their Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, streaming sticks, and laptops, to take advantage of powerful features and the aggregated streaming guide for which the service is best known.

HD HomeRun users can register for FreeCast and then download the app from the following link: https://www.freecast.com/partners/hdhomerun

William Mobley, FreeCast's CEO, discussed the opportunity this pair-up represents for both FreeCast users and HD HomeRun owners: "What we're doing is pairing the latest in TV software, our SmartGuide, with the latest in TV hardware, HD HomeRun boxes with next-gen ATSC 3.0 tuners and DVR functionality. These are great devices to power our FreeCast service, and we're excited to be able to offer that to current device owners too."

SOURCE FreeCast