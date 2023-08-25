FreeCast Partners with National Lifeline Association to Provide Millions of Mobile and Broadband Consumers with Streaming TV

Initial pilot program testing to launch immediately with select NaLA members to ensure Lifeline and ACP customers can access broadcast programming.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast is announcing an agreement with the National Lifeline Association (NaLA), targeted to bring FreeCast's service to millions of customers on government-subsidized phone and internet plans. The initial pilot will begin immediately with test marketing via in-store promotions, web activations, and customer SMS campaigns.

National Lifeline Association

Founded in 2001, NaLA has acted to preserve the Lifeline program, and now the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), by educating the public about Lifeline & ACP, creating a community of Lifeline & ACP providers and distributors, and providing a platform for Lifeline & ACP supporters and recipients by acting as an advocate. Through NaLA's ecosystem-wide membership that includes service providers, distributors, network access aggregators, compliance and software solutions vendors, device manufacturers, program supporters and beneficiaries, NaLA provides a platform to enable and realize the goal of getting and keeping every low-income American connected to essential communications services.

"Essential communications services include a wide array of services in today's world," said NaLA Chairman David Dorwart. "Breaking news, live events, educational programming, and entertainment are increasingly only accessible through streaming services, which require broadband. Lifeline and ACP consumers need a way to access these programs and this partnership with FreeCast will allow them to do just that."

FreeCast's service, an aggregated streaming platform of hundreds of free local and live channels, 500K+ free TV Shows/Movies on demand, also includes a pay-per-view price comparison, premium subscriptions and payment manager which can also be used on Smart TVs and other streaming wifi devices. The service is a low-cost video experience designed to replace expensive cable and satellite TV packages while giving consumers tools to manage and control their spending.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley discussed the opportunity in partnering with NaLA: "This is a natural fit for us because our service gives consumers access to a massive wealth of content without spending a dime. Free Streaming TV starts here! People think of streaming services or cable packages with hundreds of channels as luxuries, but we've got hundreds of thousands of on-demand shows and movies, and over 700 streaming channels, which are all ad-supported. Having access to that amount of information and entertainment can measurably improve the quality of life for low-income individuals and families."

For more information on FreeCast visit https://www.freecast.com/ and for more information on NaLA visit https://www.nalalifeline.org/.

