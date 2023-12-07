This online marketing agreement will promote FreeCast's pay channel package via major online publishers.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast is announcing a marketing agreement with StackCommerce to promote its Value Channels virtual pay-TV package. Value Channels includes popular pay channels, seamlessly integrating them into FreeCast's SmartGuide, alongside other free streaming channels and the entire universe of on-demand video. StackCommerce will promote this package via its own partnerships with hundreds of online brands and publishers, making special pricing available to millions of potential customers.

FreeCast Partners with StackComerce to Distribute Value Channels

Value Channels is a bundle of 20 cable channels that can be added on to FreeCast's service, including popular networks like the Curiosity Channel, Sony Movies, the Pursuit Channel, and REELZ, home of the hit show On Patrol: Live. These channels are paired with FreeCast's basic service that offers over 700 free streaming channels and over 500,000 TV shows and movies available on-demand from free, subscription, and pay-per-view sources. Together these provide the ultimate cable-free television experience at the lowest possible cost.

StackCommerce is a leading digital marketing and e-commerce firm, boasting over 9 million registered users and more than 10 million monthly impressions on its content. These impressions come from content marketing on iconic websites and online publishers including Mashable, Entrepreneur, Engadget, TechCrunch, TMZ, IGN, CNET, the New York Post, PC Mag, and more.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley discussed the value of StackCommerce' reach: "This partnership is a great fit. Our product is a tremendous value proposition, for anyone who wants to cut the cord or lower their monthly TV or streaming bill, I'd argue nobody offers more for less. StackCommerce can put that offer in front of millions, because they have relationships with some of the biggest websites out there, household names that some people visit every day. Together, that spells huge potential."

