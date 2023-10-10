Mohu's antennas and FreeCast's aggregated streaming solution represent a total solution for cord-cutters.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast is announcing a distribution agreement with antenna-maker Mohu. This deal will see Mohu bundle FreeCast's aggregated streaming service with the company's antennas, giving consumers everything they need to cut the cord and enjoy free TV service in a single package.

FreeCast Reaches Distribution Deal with Antenna Manufacturer Mohu

FreeCast has long been a pioneering company in cord-cutting tech, and the FreeCast service brings the entire universe of streaming video together into a single app: free ad-supported television (FAST) channels, ad-supported video on-demand (AVOD), subscription video products (SVOD and vMVPDs), and pay-per-view (PPV). Mohu's antennas allow consumers to access their local over-the-air channels from stations like NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, PBS, Univision, Telemundo, and more for live news, sports, and weather.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley discussed the partnership decision: "Mohu and FreeCast are both companies with a long history of serving cord-cutters, helping consumers get rid of those high TV bills and enjoy free television. Pairing Mohu antennas for local over-the-air broadcasts with FreeCast's servicing unifying the various streaming providers makes great sense for consumers, and it makes sense for our companies to work together too."

Since introducing the world's first paper-thin Leaf antenna in 2011, Mohu has helped millions of people eliminate monthly bills to watch their broadcast TV for free. "As an Antennas Direct company since 2020, our goal is to bring modern technology, research, and development to your home reliably and affordably. By partnering with FreeCast, we're able to reach an even larger market and spread the good news of OTA television. Our specialty is aesthetically pleasing antennas that are easy to install and easy to use – It's everything you want in a TV antenna," says Richard Schneider, Mohu President.

