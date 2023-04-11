FreeCast Special Offer Brings Even More Value to Value Channels

Limited time pricing includes access to REELZ and hit show On Patrol: Live.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast is announcing special pricing on its Value Channels subscription package. For a limited time, Value Channels will be available for $30 a year. Those who purchase a one-year subscription will pay the equivalent of $2.50 per month, a more than 60% savings over the normal $6.99 per month pricing, with the discount locked in for an entire year.

FreeCast

Value Channels is FreeCast's virtual pay-TV package, bringing a selection of family pay channels and unlimited cloud DVR together for an attractive low price. A highlight of the offering is the premium cable channel REELZ, home of the hit show On Patrol: Live. The package also includes tier one cable channels, including INSP, the Game Show Network, Sony Movies, AXS TV, WeatherNation, HDNet Movies, Sportsman Channel, Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network, getTV, the Cowboy Channel, RFD TV, FETV, BabyFirst TV, QVC, Family Movie Classics, and UPtv.

Subscriptions to Value Channels also include the base FreeCast service, formerly known as SelectTV. This adds over 700 free ad-supported channels, over 500 thousand on-demand movies and TV episodes, and a streaming subscription manager, all designed to turn FreeCast into a one-stop hub for streaming entertainment.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley explained the unique value proposition. "Even before now, Value Channels along with our FreeCast service was a great deal: more content and a better user experience than you'd get with cable or satellite TV at a fraction of the monthly price. This includes unlimited cloud DVR and a number of smash hit shows and cable channels, like On Patrol: Live from REELZ. For fans of the show or the network, at $30 for one year, just $2.50 a month, this has got to be the cheapest way to watch."

