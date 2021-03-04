FreeCast Taps DPG Distribution to Lead Major Big-Box Retailer Charge

ORLANDO, Fla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast is planning a return to retail shelves across the country and has signed a multi-year agreement with DPG Distribution, one of America's largest retail distribution networks. Per the agreement, DPG Distribution will represent FreeCast's new Streaming TV Kit, with representatives directly managing product-buying relationships with national retail chains.

The Streaming TV Kit includes a one-year pre-paid subscription to SelectTV's Entertainment Super App, which works on most devices, an HDTV antenna, and 24/7 support from the Stream Team, all for just $24.99. The antenna will allow users to receive their local broadcast TV stations, while SelectTV is a one-stop place for all streaming content, free and paid, channels and video, live and on-demand. Together, these technologies allow consumers to access all of their favorite content without clunky cable and satellite TV equipment or expensive monthly bills.

DPG Distribution will leverage its network of over 350 reps and more than 1,200 accounts to land the SelectTV Streaming Kit on the shelves of department stores, big-box retailers, drugstores, specialty shops, discount retailers, and more. Retail brands include Walmart, Target, Best Buy, CVS, Walgreens, Home Depot, Lowe's, Marshalls, Ross, HomeGoods, and many others. This isn't FreeCast's first foray into the retail space; the company has sold millions of subscriptions to a previous product, Rabbit TV in 2013-2014, via well-known nationwide retailers and has extensive experience on-boarding and supporting in-store buyers of streaming TV products.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley talked about the timing of the Streaming TV Kit launch. "There's a real need for this in the market right now. With the current economy, consumers are trying to spend less and get away from those pricey cable TV bills. But every broadcaster and network is trying to recapture those audiences with direct-to-consumer offerings, leading to dozens of streaming services and consumer confusion. We put a complete solution in a single Super Entertainment App and we have experience selling a product like this via retail, so we're very confident with DPG's awesome team of reps to get it delivered."

