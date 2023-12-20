FreeCast to Launch a Watch-n-Win Play Every Day $100K Sweepstakes

All users can play every day for a chance to win $100,000, plus other great prizes.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast is announcing its Watch-n-Win Sweepstakes, giving users the chance to win $100,000, and daily opportunities to win cash and other great prizes. Other noteworthy prizes include the yet unreleased Evo III X-Stream Cloud Gaming Console and streaming bundles including FreeCast Home. The giveaway will run for an entire year, and will be available to all registered users with no purchase necessary, just for watching their favorite free channels, TV shows, and movies on FreeCast.

In addition to the $100,000 grand prize, game consoles, and streaming devices, other possible prizes include cash payouts ranging from $100 to $2,500, "Dinner and a Movie" featuring gift cards from Fandango and the Olive Garden, and Domino's Pizza Parties. Prizes will be awarded every day, and those who use FreeCast every day will have 365 chances to win something. Anyone who wishes to participate can register for a free account at FreeCast and start watching TV. The giveaway prompt will appear at random intervals while users watch content and navigate the site.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley discussed the giveaway: "We've always been pro-consumer, FreeCast was built with our users in mind, to make TV better and more affordable. There's no better way to promote our product and keep with that spirit than with a sweepstakes that rewards our users for watching and gives new customers an exciting reason to try FreeCast."

