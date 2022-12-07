freecoat nails Arrives in Greenville, South Carolina

New Non-toxic Nail Salon Concept Opens Its Doors, Celebrating Clean beauty and a Local, Family Friendly Experience

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- freecoat nails, the nation's first nontoxic nail and beauty franchise system, is proud to announce its newest franchise partner and entrepreneurs, Doug and Laura Stout. They recently joined freecoat nails' mission to add a unique layer of healthy nail and beauty options in Greenville. The new freecoat nails franchise opens December 7th in the well-known Augusta Road neighborhood.

"We hope that our Greenville freecoat nails salon becomes a destination for women, men, and families to experience the latest clean beauty trends in personal health and wellness and view our salon as a mini-retreat, even if only for an hour," said Laura. "We've always had a passion for personal health and well-being and are excited to bring that passion to fruition through the freecoat nails clean beauty franchise."

"We are thrilled to welcome Doug and Laura to the freecoat nails brand," said Landon Eckles, co-founder, and CEO, of freecoat. "The value and respect they bring to community involvement is unparalleled and is aligned with Greenville's collective attitude toward health and wellness priorities. We look forward to their success and growth and are excited to bring heightened awareness to support the non-toxic beauty movement."

Doug and Laura are long-time community members of Greenville. Growing up in a tight-knit, relationship-minded community, Laura and Doug chose the clean beauty industry, and freecoat nails, for its unique franchise model and commitment to excellence. Doug and Laura learned about freecoat nails' mission and core values from its relationship with Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise that was also founded by the Eckles. Through these core values, Doug and Laura found their passion in creating a unique place for families to relax, have fun and enjoy a toxic-free nail spa experience.

"We hope that our Greenville freecoat nails salon becomes a destination for women, men, and families to experience the latest clean beauty trends in personal health and wellness and view our salon as a mini-retreat, even if only for an hour," said Laura. "We've always had a passion for personal health and well-being and are excited to bring that passion to fruition through the freecoat nails clean beauty franchise."

The new freecoat nails is located at 1445 Augusta Street (locally known as Augusta Road) in an historic building near downtown. To give their store some local flair, artist Sarah Farrar painted a large botanical mural which complements the freecoat décor of calm, soothing, clean vibes.

The surge in the clean beauty industry is driven by the use of harmful, toxic chemicals in many of today's traditional nail salons. Most notable for freecoat is the elimination of six of the most dangerous chemicals in conventional nail salons, including camphor, dibutyl phthalate, formaldehyde/formaldehyde resin, xylene, triphenyl phosphate, and toluene. These chemicals are highly disruptive to guest health and wellness, linked to causing headaches and respiratory issues. They can lead to long-term effects like lung disease, cancer, reproductive problems, and fatigue.

"The beauty product industry is highly unregulated, and often, consumers can be misled or confused about what chemicals are being used on them or what they are exposed to," said Kat Eckles, co-founder, and Chief Branding Officer, freecoat nails. "This brand was created out of passion and a necessity to provide a healthy, toxin-free environment for men, women, and children to get their nails done in an unparalleled luxurious experience safely.

Non-toxic, clean beauty is the new standard, and freecoat plans to disrupt this $532 billion beauty industry by offering clean products while focusing on the communities it serves. The young franchise states the importance of being completely transparent about its products and services because guests today demand and have every right to know and feel that they are doing good for their bodies.

"freecoat never offers acrylics, dip gels, dip powder, or artificial products. While many salons market dip powder and dip gels as "natural" or "organic," they are the exact opposite. With this procedure, the fingernails are dipped in an adhesive with the same chemical profile as super glue. These adhesives create toxic fumes that we do not want our guests or employees to breathe in," added Eckles.

About freecoat nails

Founded in Charleston, SC, in 2017 as the nation's first nontoxic nail + beauty franchise system. The freecoat nails brand was purchased by Kat and Landon Eckles, founders of Charlotte-based Clean Juice, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise in the U.S. and follows the Eckles personal and professional philosophy of a "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture. freecoat is proud to offer an upscale beauty salon with nontoxic skincare products and services. Freecoat prides itself on using high-end, nontoxic products and never offers fake nails/acrylics, which contribute to toxic fumes. Each location is equipped with hospital-grade ventilation systems to evacuate fumes and circulate clean air. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit Freecoat Nails Franchising.

Media Contact: Carisa Findley/[email protected]/254-716-1398

SOURCE freecoat nails