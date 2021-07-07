freecoat nails Celebrates National Clean Beauty Day With Safety-Focused Guest Promotions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Although National Clean Beauty Day is traditionally observed on July 15, freecoat nails™ is solidifying its position as the nation's first and leading non-toxic nail and beauty bar with a month-long celebration and special promotions for guests. July is also a significant month for freecoat, as it officially marks its first birthday milestone since it was acquired and rebranded by Kat and Landon Eckles, founders of Clean Juice and freecoat nails. In just one year, freecoat has disrupted the highly unregulated, traditional nail salon industry by emerging as the leader in clean beauty as guests are returning in record numbers.

freecoat nails headquarters beauty bar in Myers Park, North Carolina Organic Sugar Scrub for exfoliation is popular with guests and is buy one, get one 50% off throughout July at all locations.

"Guests are resuming self-care and pampering routines with expectations of health and safety in a post-pandemic environment," said Eckles. "At freecoat nails, our guests and employees' health, wellness, and safety are paramount, so we are excited to be at the forefront of clean beauty as the first in the industry to offer groundbreaking solutions for a healthier salon experience. We're celebrating all we have accomplished in one year by treating our guests to special promotions all month long."

Throughout the month of July, guests at all freecoat nails locations can enjoy a special "buy one, get one 50% off" the organic sugar scrub sold in-store. With soothing and moisturizing ingredients such as coconut oil, olive oil, organic lavender oil, and organic raw sugar, Kat Eckles said the signature scrub is a customer favorite used to exfoliate with any full service. Customers can also indulge in fun, summer nail art or custom designs, luxury add-ons for relaxation, and infrared sauna, salt therapy, and light therapy offered at select locations.

Current research from Kline Pro U.S. indicates the nation's salon transactions increased by six percent from March 2020-2021. With traditional nail salons often exposing customers to toxins, fumes, and unnecessary health risks, freecoat nails has risen above its competitors by prioritizing health and safety measures. The beauty bars feature medical grade HVAC ventilation and vented manicure tables to extract harmful fumes and refresh air quality. Nail technicians perform services wearing exam-grade nitrile gloves while using products that are "5-free," without harmful chemicals found in most nail polishes. Another upgrade from traditional salons is that pedicure tubs do not have jets, which Eckles says often harbor germs and bacteria that can lead to serious infections or disease.

"We're using our salons' safety protocols as an opportunity to educate guests about health and wellness issues in the industry," said Eckles. "Many of our clients appreciate that our files and buffers are single-use, and our implements go through a double sanitization process, including an autoclave. They also notice the air quality and absence of overpowering, toxic fumes, which contributes to a healthy, calming experience in our spa-like environment."

With freecoat nails studios located in Charlotte, Nashville, and Charleston, Eckles said plans for expansion are underway. Plans include up to 10 additional stores opening or in development by the end of 2021, with 30 or more conceived for 2022.

"We truly believe freecoat has the potential to be a nationwide brand in the next few years," said Eckles. "Clean living is our passion, and we are delighted to find ways to help others on their health and wellness journeys. The sky's the limit for what we can accomplish!"

About freecoat nails

freecoat nails was founded in Charleston, SC in 2017 as the nation's first non-toxic nail + beauty franchise system. The freecoat nails brand was purchased by Kat and Landon Eckles, founders of Charlotte-based Clean Juice, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise in the U.S. and follows the Eckles' personal and professional philosophy of "healthy in body and strong in spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture.

freecoat is proud to offer an upscale beauty salon with non-toxic skincare products and services. Each location is equipped with hospital-grade ventilation systems to evacuate fumes and circulate clean air. freecoat prides itself on using high-end, non-toxic products and never offers SNS or fake nails/acrylics, which contribute to toxic fumes. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit www.freecoatnails.com/franchising/.

